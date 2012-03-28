(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NOC) 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and debt ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook. The ratings also apply to NOC's subsidiary Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (NGSC). Approximately $3.9 billion of outstanding debt is covered by these ratings. See the full rating list at the end of this release. While NOC has solid credit metrics, significant liquidity, and steady cash flow, Fitch believes that NOC's financial strategy is not currently consistent with attaining and retaining a rating higher than 'BBB+' in the context of an uncertain U.S. defense spending environment. Revenue growth opportunities could be limited in the next several years, and operating execution and cash deployment will drive credit quality. Fitch does not expect NOC to focus on reducing leverage going forward, and the main uses of cash are likely to be share repurchases, dividends, and targeted acquisitions. The ratings reflect NOC's competitive position within the defense industry, a balanced defense portfolio, financial flexibility, strong liquidity position, solid metrics for the rating, improved margins, and relatively healthy pension position compared with many of its peers. Concerns focus on defense spending trends, the potential for continued large share repurchases, some recent program terminations and restructurings, and low diversification by both business and geography. High defense spending levels support the ratings, but Fitch expects DOD budget declines from current levels. The threat of across the board defense cuts starting in January 2013 (sequestration) is also a concern, but Fitch expects a legislative resolution could reduce this risk, particularly with the respect to the timing of the cuts. Negative rating actions could result from large, cash-funded acquisitions; significant performance issues on large contracts; or material changes in U.S. defense spending trends. Given NOC's solid credit metrics for its existing ratings, more than one of the preceding would probably have to occur for the company's credit quality to decline. Positive rating actions could result if the company adopts a more conservative financial strategy, which Fitch does not expect, coupled with continued strong execution in its core businesses. Liquidity at Dec. 31, 2011 was approximately $5.3 billion, consisting of $3.3 billion of cash and securities as well as full availability under two credit facilities totaling $2.0 billion ($1.5 billion expiring in September 2016 and $500 million expiring in September 2012). Only $546 million of NOC's cash was held overseas at the end of 2011. NOC's next significant bond maturity is $350 million in August 2014. NOC's debt-to-operating EBITDA ratio for the latest twelve months (LTM) ending Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.0 times (x) compared with 1.2x in 2010 prior to the spin off of the Shipbuilding operations. EBITDA in 2011 was approximately flat at nearly $4 billion despite the spin-off, and the EBITDA margin rose more than 3.5 points to nearly 15% as a result of several portfolio actions and a $390 million benefit from higher pension income. Fitch expects NOC's 2012 leverage will deteriorate slightly to the range of 1.1x to 1.3x as a result of lower revenues and margins. Free cash flow (cash from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) was $1.1 billion in both 2011 and 2010, including the impact of $1 billion and $830 million of pre-tax pension contributions, respectively. Fitch expects 2012 FCF will be in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion, as NOC plans to contribute less to its pensions this year. Cash deployment will be a key credit driver over the next year given NOC's substantial liquidity, and Fitch believes NOC will make share repurchases the primary focus of the company's cash deployment strategy. NOC bought back approximately $2.3 billion worth of shares in 2011, which is above trend given the use of proceeds from the Shipbuilding spin-off last year. Fitch's ratings continue to incorporate expectations for $1 billion or more of annual repurchases. Dividend increases and targeted bolt-on acquisitions are also incorporated in the ratings. NOC has a good pension situation compared to many of its defense sector peers, and it has only modest required pension contributions in 2012. The underfunded position is still large ($2.8 billion), but it is approximately 100% funded on an ERISA basis and 88% funded on a GAAP basis. The company lowered its discount rate for 2012 to 5% from 5.75%. U.S. defense spending has been on an upward trend for more than a decade, but the FY2012 and FY2013 budgets represent a turning point, with spending beginning to turn down in FY2013, even excluding war spending, although from very high levels. The FY2012 DOD base budget is up less than one percent compared to FY2011, and the requested base budget for FY2013 is down 1% to $525 billion. FY2013 modernization spending (procurement plus R&D), the most relevant part of the budget for defense contractors, is down 4%, the third consecutive annual decline. The overhang of potential automatic cuts beginning in early 2013 related to the 'sequestration' situation, as well as the presidential election, add to the uncertainty faced by defense contractors in the current environment. NOC's programs and revenues have begun to reflect the pressured defense spending environment. New business awards in 2011 totaled $25.3 billion, or slightly less than sales. Backlog at the end of 2011 declined to $39.5 billion from $46.8 billion the prior year partly because of program terminations or restructurings. According to the recent FY2013 budget request NOC's Defense Weather Satellite System (DWSS) was cancelled, the Global Hawk Block 30 will likely be terminated, and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, another key program for NOC, was restructured again. Approximately 60% of the company's consolidated debt is issued by holding company (NOC), with the rest issued by NGSC. The holding company bonds are structurally subordinated to NGSC's debt because there are no upstream guarantees from NGSC, the company's remaining operating subsidiary after the HII spin off. For this reason, the holding company notes sit in a weaker credit position than NGSC's debt, but Fitch does not consider the difference to be great enough for the holdco's ratings to be lower than the operating subsidiary's ratings, for two reasons: the credit strength of the consolidated enterprise, and the holding company's 100% ownership and strong management control of the subsidiary. Unlike NOC's bonds, the bank facilities, which are located at NOC, benefit from upstream guarantees from NGSC. Fitch rates Northrop Grumman Corporation as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; --Bank facilities 'BBB+'. Fitch rates Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)