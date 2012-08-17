Aug 17 - Overview -- Atlantic City casino operator Marina District Development Co. LLC, which owns and operates Borgata, is performing weaker than we expected, and we believe a softening macroeconomic environment and increased competitive pressures will challenge second-half performance. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 'B+' and our issue-level rating on the notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that, despite our forecast for continued EBITDA declines, we believe Borgata will continue to generate moderate free operating cash flow, which could be used for debt repayment. Rating Action On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Atlantic City-based Marina District Development Co. LLC (MDDC). We lowered our corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on wholly owned subsidiary Marina District Finance Co.'s senior secured notes due 2015 and 2018 to 'B+' (one notch above the corporate credit rating on MDDC), from 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains '2', reflecting our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. MDDC owns and operates Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City, N.J. Rationale The downgrade reflects weaker-than-anticipated operating performance in the second quarter at Borgata relative to our full year expectations, and our belief that second half performance will be challenged by a softening macroeconomic environment as well as additional competitive pressures in the Atlantic City market. As a result, we are revising our 2012 and 2013 performance expectations for Borgata. Under our current forecast, we expect EBITDA to decline about 15% in 2012, relative to our previous expectation for 10%. While we expect declines to continue into 2013, we believe Borgata will bottom at around $125 million of EBITDA. Under these revised performance expectations, we expect operating lease adjusted leverage will reach the mid-6x area in 2013, a level which we believe is more aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating for a single property gaming operator. That said, despite our expectations for continued EBITDA declines, we expect the property will continue to generate moderate amounts of free operating cash flow (averaging about $25 million annually over the next few years), and we believe that this cash flow could be used to repay outstanding revolver balances and potentially repurchase senior secured notes. In the six months ended June 30, 2012, Borgata's net revenue was essentially flat, while EBITDA declined about 1%. A strong first quarter was almost sufficient to offset an approximately 20% decline in EBITDA in the second quarter of 2012. Borgata continues to outperform Atlantic City year to date through July 2012: Its total casino win declined 4.2%, while the overall market declined 7%. However, in the months following Revel's opening (May through July), Borgata has outperformed the market on slot revenue but meaningfully underperformed the market on table games. While table game win in the market declined 9% in the quarter, Borgata's declined 23%. The decline reflected a 14% decrease in table game drop as well as a more than 150 basis point decrease in hold. We believe these results reflect both competitive dynamics in the market and region, as well as volatility from higher end customer base. The downgrade also reflects a revision of our outlook on the overall Atlantic City market, as the market has continued to underperform our expectations. Despite the opening of Revel a few months ago, casino win in the overall market declined 9.5% in the key month of July and is down 7% year-to-date through July. We believe declines will moderate for Atlantic City over the remainder of 2012, benefiting at least somewhat from the addition of Revel and reflecting the stabilization of the competitive landscape in neighboring markets. In addition, the month of August will face an easy comparison, as Hurricane Irene caused the temporary closure of Atlantic City during a key weekend in August 2011. However, we believe that substantial investment in new resorts like Revel and efforts by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which include measures focused on improving the safety of the boardwalk, are not having a meaningful positive impact on visitation to or spending in the market. We expect that casino win in 2012 will decline in the mid-single-digit area, representing the sixth straight year of casino win declines for the Atlantic City gaming market. Our preliminary outlook for 2013 is for relatively flat casino win in the market. Furthermore, we believe that, over the longer term, efforts by neighboring states, including New York, to allow resort-style casinos or table games at existing facilities will continue to pressure Atlantic City. The corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of MDDC's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "weak," according to our rating criteria. Our assessment of MDDC's business risk profile as weak reflects its reliance on a single property for cash flow and the competitive dynamics in the region. Somewhat offsetting these factors are the Borgata's high quality and market-leading position, and its revenue outperformance relative to other casinos in the market. Our assessment of MDDC's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects our expectation that operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will deteriorate to the mid-6x area and EBITDA coverage of interest to the mid-1x area. While we expect leverage to increase, we also believe MDDC will continue to generate moderate free operating cash flow, which we expect MDDC largely will use for debt repayment. The Borgata opened in July 2003 as a 50/50 joint venture between subsidiaries of Boyd Gaming Corp. and MGM Resorts International, with an initial investment of approximately $1.1 billion. MDDC made two significant capital investments totaling approximately $600 million since Borgata's opening, which included adding gaming positions and entertainment venues, as well as developing the 798-room Water Club tower. Following an investigation of MGM's relationship with another of MGM's joint-venture partners in Macau, MGM transferred its ownership interests in Borgata into a divestiture trust for sale to a third party. While there is a risk that a new partner could push for a more aggressive financial policy than MGM has historically, Boyd will continue to manage the property, and the rating incorporates the expectation that the financial policy of the owners will remain relatively unchanged. Liquidity Under our performance expectations, MDDC's sources of liquidity (including cash and revolver availability) exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months by more than 1.2x, but we assess MDDC's liquidity profile as "less than adequate", according to our criteria, because we do not believe covenant headroom under MDDC's minimum EBITDA covenant can withstand a decline in forecasted EBITDA of 15% without a breach. Other relevant factors in our assessment of MDDC's liquidity profile include: -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if forecasted EBITDA declines by 15% over the next 12 months. -- We believe MDDC has a sound relationship with its banks, and could negotiate another amendment to its financial maintenance covenant, if needed. -- We believe MDDC has generally prudent financial risk management. -- Debt maturities are limited over this time horizon. Sources of liquidity include cash balances of $34 million and $50.8 million of availability under the $75 million senior secured revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2012. In addition, we expect operating cash flow to average more than $50 million over the next two years, which should be sufficient to not only fund capital spending needs and tax-related dividends to the owners (if any), but also to pay down the revolver balance. MDDC expects capital expenditures to be up to $40 million in 2012, primarily related to the renovation and refurbishment of rooms at the Borgata Hotel and other maintenance capital expenditures. We expect capital expenditures to return to maintenance levels of about $15 to $20 million in 2013. Although the notes are not subject to financial covenants, the $75 million revolving credit facility includes a minimum EBITDA covenant now set at $125 million following an amendment to the credit facility last year. Under our performance expectations, we expect that the company will be able to repay its revolver borrowings in 2013, and we believe that it will not have any need to draw on it in future periods. Furthermore, we are forecasting for MDDC to continue to generate moderate levels of free operating cash flow in 2013 that it can use to repurchase notes outstanding. MDDC can redeem up to 10% of its notes in each twelve month period at a redemption price of 103. During 2011, MDDC repurchased about $9 million in face value of its senior secured notes. The revolving credit facility restricts dividend payments in excess of those related to tax obligations until leverage is below 4x. Under our performance expectations, leverage will remain above 4x through the 2014 maturity of the revolver, and we do not expect MDDC to be in the position to pay dividends over the next several years. Outlook Our rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that, despite our forecast for continued EBITDA declines at Borgata, we believe Borgata's high quality and market-leading position will continue to drive moderate free operating cash flow, which could be used for debt repayment or to provide additional cushion in its liquidity profile. We expect EBITDA to decline around 15% in 2012 and that declines will continue into 2013, with EBITDA reaching a bottom of around $125 million. We believe leverage will reach a peak in the mid-6x area in 2013 and that coverage will remain in the mid-1x area. Downward rating pressure could result in the event that competitive pressures in the market, including a ramp up at Revel causes greater-than-expected EBITDA declines at the Borgata such that we expect free operating cash flow generation to turn negative and/or we expect that EBITDA generation will not begin to stabilize in the second half of 2013. A higher rating is unlikely over the next two years, given the recent opening of Revel, as we would need to continue to observe the impact that the opening of Revel has on the market and on the Borgata. A higher rating would also be contingent upon our expectation that leverage can be sustained between 4.5x and 5.5x. 