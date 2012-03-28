(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - As part of ongoing surveillance efforts Fitch Ratings has upgraded the rating on the City of Santa Clara, CA's $222 million electric utility revenue bonds to 'A+' from 'A'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of adjusted net revenues of the electric system. Adjusted net revenues include (for indenture coverage purposes) net operating revenues plus all unrestricted cash balances. KEY RATING DRIVERS IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The upgrade of Santa Clara's electric system, trademarked Silicon Valley Power (SVP), is supported by recent rate increases, significant improvement in operating cash flow, higher debt service coverage and no withdrawals from the cost reduction fund (CRF) expected in fiscal 2012 and beyond. DIVERSE POWER SUPPLY: The 'A+' rating is based on the system's diverse power supply, sufficient resource capacity and a renewable portfolio accounting for 32% of the energy mix, well in excess of the state mandate of 20% by 2010. COMPETITIVE RATES: SVP's rates are among the lowest in California. While the utility does not have an automatic fuel cost adjustment in its rate structure, this risk is somewhat mitigated by strong liquidity and demonstrated willingness of the Santa Clara City Council to increase rates as needed. RECENT RATE ADJUSTMENT: SVP has raised rates by 14% over the previous two calendar years with a goal to replenish the CRF to its target level of $120 million by 2014 and produce sufficient debt service coverage from operating cash flow. The rating factors the importance of the CRF, the balance of which has declined in recent years but remained stable in fiscal 2011. INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMER BASE: Also reflected in the rating is the largely industrial customer base, accounting for 85% of revenues (87% of kWh sales) in 2011 with the two largest customer accounting for 5.2% and 5.7% of revenue respectively. While there is industry and customer concentration, it is somewhat mitigated by the functional diversity of the customer base, the multiyear nature of power supply contracts with large customers, and the relatively stable kilowatt-hour (kWh) sales to large customers through the current recession. OFF BALANCE SHEET OBLIGATIONS: SVP's direct debt is relatively low, accounting for 27% of total capitalization in fiscal 2011, but it increases to 56% after including off-balance sheet debt, which SVP is obligated to pay via take-or-pay contracts. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION MATERIAL DECLINE IN FINANCIAL METRICS: Attainment and maintenance of projected financial metrics is important given SVP's industrial customer base and the absence of a fuel and purchased power adjustment clause in its rate structure. SVP is forecasting operating cash flow sufficient to cover debt service and replenish the CRF to its target of $120 million by fiscal 2014. Fitch will monitor the progress of the CRF and SVP's overall financial performance. CREDIT PROFILE SVP provides electric service to 52,495 customers within the city of Santa Clara, CA. The retail electric utility is composed of generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, serving a population of 118,169. SVP also participates in projects developed by joint power agencies (JPAs) and receives a significant share of its energy through these relationships. The economic recession slowed electricity sales in fiscal years 2008 and 2009. In fiscal 2011, peak demand was 471.37 MW while energy usage was 2.82 million MWh. Although higher than 2010, these numbers were slightly lower than 2008 and 2009. Year-to-date energy usage is higher by more than 3% as a result of new customers and a rebound in economic activity in the region. SVP has customer concentration with the top 10 customers accounting for 37% of load and 32% of revenues. However most of these customers are served under multi-year contracts, three to five years long, at a discount to the published industrial rate. Although SVP's rates are still the lowest in the region, the utility has increased them by 20% over the previous four calendar years, with a 14% increase coming in the previous two calendar years. As a result, SVP's dependence on the CRF declined significantly in fiscal 2010 and was eliminated in 2011. Correspondingly Fitch calculated debt service coverage in 2011, after payments to the city in lieu of taxes (PILOT), at 2.73 times (x) is better than the 2010 coverage of 1.13x and significantly higher than prior years when SVP relied on the CRF to meet debt service. SVP is forecasting to maintain the recently improved coverage and liquidity, as rates are now set at a level sufficient to provide adequate cash flow for debt service coverage and replenishment of the CRF. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope. --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 20, 2011; --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria', Jan. 11, 2012; --'US Public Power Peer Study', June 20, 2011.