Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B+' issue rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) and '4' recovery rating on Auburn Hills, Mich.-based inventory servicing and data collection company RGIS Holdings LLC's term loan C remain unchanged after a $60 million add-on. The company will pay down $60 million of the nonextended term loan B (due April 2014) using proceeds from an additional $60 million Tranche C term loan (due October 2017). (All debt is held at subsidiary RGIS Services LLC.) We consider the transaction leverage neutral. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. (For our complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) With this transaction, the company further addresses a portion of its remaining near-term maturities such that $115 million of the nonextended Term Loan B will be mature in April 2014. In May 2012, RGIS engaged in a transaction that repaid debt and extended near-term maturities. Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on RGIS remain unchanged. Over the next 12 months, we believe that the company will maintain credit protection measures in line with our indicative ratios for the "aggressive" descriptor, including the ratio of funds from operations to total debt between 12% and 20% and a leverage ratio between 4x and 5x, while the company pursues acquisitions and investments. Our "weak" business risk assessment incorporates our view that the company continues to have a narrow business focus in inventory servicing and data collection and that it remains vulnerable to the performance of retailers, especially in the U.S. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- RGIS Holdings LLC's Recovery Rating Profile, July 24, 2012 -- RGIS Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating Raised To 'B+' On Recapitalization; Outlook Stable, May 3, 2012 RATINGS LIST RGIS Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Remain Unchanged RGIS Services LLC Tranche C term loan due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 4