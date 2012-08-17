Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the following
Hospital Facilities Authority of the City of Astoria, Oregon bonds,
issued on behalf of Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH):
--$30,680,000 hospital revenue and refunding bonds, series 2012
--$1,575,000 hospital revenue and refunding bonds, series 2002
Proceeds from the series 2012 bonds will be used to refund approximately $17
million in variable rate demand bonds (VRDBs), provide $12.5 million for various
capital expenditures, fund a debt service reserve, and pay costs of issuance.
CMH may also refund the series 2002 bonds as part of the series 2012 bond
financing. The 2012 bonds are expected to price the week of September 3 via
negotiation.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds will be secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group,
security interest in obligated group property, and a funded debt service
reserve.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CONSISTENTLY ROBUST CASH FLOW: The 'BBB-' rating is primarily supported by CMH's
history of strong and consistent operating profitability, which is generated in
large part by the enhanced reimbursement provided by Medicare and Oregon
Medicaid via its critical access hospital (CAH) designation. Fitch believes this
designation is a mitigating factor for the risks inherent to its small revenue
base and rural location.
GROWING OUTPATIENT REVENUE BASE: Approximately 77% of CMH's total revenues are
derived from outpatient services, which have steadily grown since 2007.
Ambulatory clinic, urgent care, and surgical cases have all consistently
increased year over year, and CMH is pursuing further growth via additional
rural health clinics and expansion of certain service lines.
MODERATE DEBT LEVEL: CMH's pro forma debt burden is moderate, as demonstrated by
associated metrics which are comparable for the rating category. Its leverage is
offset by manageable capital needs, which should not hinder liquidity growth
given its strong cash flow.
COMPETITIVE SERVICE AREA: CMH operates in a competitive and dynamic market which
includes three large regional health systems. CMH's inpatient market share has
remained near 33% since 2004 compared to the next leading competitor, Providence
St. Vincent Medical Center (part of Providence Health and Services, rated 'AA'
by Fitch), 16.6% market share that has grown over the same time period. Fitch
believes CMH operates in a more competitive operating environment than other CAH
peers.
LIGHT LIQUIDITY: CMH's liquidity metrics are light for the rating category,
which is of more concern given the risks associated with its small revenue base.
The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that CMH continues to replenish cash
reserves via cash flow in excess of capital spending.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'BBB-' rating is predominately supported by CMH's consistent and robust
operating cash flow, which helps to offset the risks associated with its small
revenue size ($70.7 million in 2011; Dec. 31 fiscal year end) and challenging
service area.
CMH has averaged a healthy 10% operating EBITDA margin since 2007, supported by
the favorable Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement it garners via its CAH status,
and its growth in outpatient service lines. CAH status entitles CMH to cost plus
reimbursement under Medicare and Oregon Medicaid.
CMH has had significant revenue growth over the last several years with total
revenue increasing 15% in 2011, 13% in 2010, 12% in 2009 and 11% in 2008, which
has been mainly driven by its expansion in outpatient services. CMH remains the
market leader for ambulatory ancillaries, surgeries, urgent care, and radiology
services, with consistent growth in market share since 2005.
CMH continues to expand its service line offerings to try and capture some of
the outmigration especially to Portland area hospitals. CMH maintains strategic
affiliations with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU; rated 'A+') in
certain service lines including cardiology and cancer, which should provide
easier access to care for patients in the service area and support continued
volume growth.
However, the competitive service area remains a key credit concern. There are
several formidable competing health systems including Providence Health and
Services and PeaceHealth (rated 'AA-') with sizeable financial resources. This
is of particular concern regarding physician alignment initiatives as many
providers are recruiting and employing primary care physicians. CMH expects to
increase its number of employed primary care physicians over the next few years,
which could pressure operating performance.
While CMH has consistently grown its unrestricted balance sheet since 2007, it
remains light for the rating category. At June 30, 2012 CMH had $19.5 million in
unrestricted cash and investments, equating to 122.7 days cash on hand (DCOH)
and an 8.7x pro forma cushion ratio, which are unfavorable to Fitch's 'BBB'
median category ratios of 128.6 DCOH and 8.8x cushion ratio. Given CMH's small
revenue base, Fitch believes that its limited balance sheet flexibility does not
allow for much deviation from its historical cash flow generation in order to
provide for capital expenditures, debt service, and balance sheet growth.
Post-issuance, CMH will have total outstanding debt of $32.3 million that is
100% fixed rate, which is viewed as appropriate for its rating level compared to
its current capital structure with 92% VRDBs. The VRDBs are supported by a
letter of credit from US Bank that expires in August 2013. The 'BBB-' rating
assumes the execution of the fixed rate refinancing.
MADS will increase modestly to a level $2.3 million per the underwriter, which
CMH covered at 3.3x by operating EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2012
(interim period), compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 2.3x. Pro forma
MADS equated to 3.3% of revenue and pro forma debt equaled 4.4x operating EBITDA
in the interim period, indicating a manageable debt burden for the rating level.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that CMH will continue to
produce healthy cash flow to finance its capital needs and generate further
growth in unrestricted liquidity. Any deterioration in operating cash flow or
failure to refinance its VRDBs - while not expected - would likely result in
negative rating pressure.
Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH) owns and operates a 49-licensed bed hospital
and other health care facilities in Astoria, Oregon, serving northwest Oregon
and southwest Washington. CMH had total revenue of $70.7 million in 2011.
Disclosure will be made within 150 days of fiscal year end and within 30 days of
quarter end to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system.