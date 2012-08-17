Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the following Hospital Facilities Authority of the City of Astoria, Oregon bonds, issued on behalf of Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH): --$30,680,000 hospital revenue and refunding bonds, series 2012 --$1,575,000 hospital revenue and refunding bonds, series 2002 Proceeds from the series 2012 bonds will be used to refund approximately $17 million in variable rate demand bonds (VRDBs), provide $12.5 million for various capital expenditures, fund a debt service reserve, and pay costs of issuance. CMH may also refund the series 2002 bonds as part of the series 2012 bond financing. The 2012 bonds are expected to price the week of September 3 via negotiation. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds will be secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group, security interest in obligated group property, and a funded debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS CONSISTENTLY ROBUST CASH FLOW: The 'BBB-' rating is primarily supported by CMH's history of strong and consistent operating profitability, which is generated in large part by the enhanced reimbursement provided by Medicare and Oregon Medicaid via its critical access hospital (CAH) designation. Fitch believes this designation is a mitigating factor for the risks inherent to its small revenue base and rural location. GROWING OUTPATIENT REVENUE BASE: Approximately 77% of CMH's total revenues are derived from outpatient services, which have steadily grown since 2007. Ambulatory clinic, urgent care, and surgical cases have all consistently increased year over year, and CMH is pursuing further growth via additional rural health clinics and expansion of certain service lines. MODERATE DEBT LEVEL: CMH's pro forma debt burden is moderate, as demonstrated by associated metrics which are comparable for the rating category. Its leverage is offset by manageable capital needs, which should not hinder liquidity growth given its strong cash flow. COMPETITIVE SERVICE AREA: CMH operates in a competitive and dynamic market which includes three large regional health systems. CMH's inpatient market share has remained near 33% since 2004 compared to the next leading competitor, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (part of Providence Health and Services, rated 'AA' by Fitch), 16.6% market share that has grown over the same time period. Fitch believes CMH operates in a more competitive operating environment than other CAH peers. LIGHT LIQUIDITY: CMH's liquidity metrics are light for the rating category, which is of more concern given the risks associated with its small revenue base. The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that CMH continues to replenish cash reserves via cash flow in excess of capital spending. CREDIT PROFILE The 'BBB-' rating is predominately supported by CMH's consistent and robust operating cash flow, which helps to offset the risks associated with its small revenue size ($70.7 million in 2011; Dec. 31 fiscal year end) and challenging service area. CMH has averaged a healthy 10% operating EBITDA margin since 2007, supported by the favorable Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement it garners via its CAH status, and its growth in outpatient service lines. CAH status entitles CMH to cost plus reimbursement under Medicare and Oregon Medicaid. CMH has had significant revenue growth over the last several years with total revenue increasing 15% in 2011, 13% in 2010, 12% in 2009 and 11% in 2008, which has been mainly driven by its expansion in outpatient services. CMH remains the market leader for ambulatory ancillaries, surgeries, urgent care, and radiology services, with consistent growth in market share since 2005. CMH continues to expand its service line offerings to try and capture some of the outmigration especially to Portland area hospitals. CMH maintains strategic affiliations with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU; rated 'A+') in certain service lines including cardiology and cancer, which should provide easier access to care for patients in the service area and support continued volume growth. However, the competitive service area remains a key credit concern. There are several formidable competing health systems including Providence Health and Services and PeaceHealth (rated 'AA-') with sizeable financial resources. This is of particular concern regarding physician alignment initiatives as many providers are recruiting and employing primary care physicians. CMH expects to increase its number of employed primary care physicians over the next few years, which could pressure operating performance. While CMH has consistently grown its unrestricted balance sheet since 2007, it remains light for the rating category. At June 30, 2012 CMH had $19.5 million in unrestricted cash and investments, equating to 122.7 days cash on hand (DCOH) and an 8.7x pro forma cushion ratio, which are unfavorable to Fitch's 'BBB' median category ratios of 128.6 DCOH and 8.8x cushion ratio. Given CMH's small revenue base, Fitch believes that its limited balance sheet flexibility does not allow for much deviation from its historical cash flow generation in order to provide for capital expenditures, debt service, and balance sheet growth. Post-issuance, CMH will have total outstanding debt of $32.3 million that is 100% fixed rate, which is viewed as appropriate for its rating level compared to its current capital structure with 92% VRDBs. The VRDBs are supported by a letter of credit from US Bank that expires in August 2013. The 'BBB-' rating assumes the execution of the fixed rate refinancing. MADS will increase modestly to a level $2.3 million per the underwriter, which CMH covered at 3.3x by operating EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2012 (interim period), compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 2.3x. Pro forma MADS equated to 3.3% of revenue and pro forma debt equaled 4.4x operating EBITDA in the interim period, indicating a manageable debt burden for the rating level. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that CMH will continue to produce healthy cash flow to finance its capital needs and generate further growth in unrestricted liquidity. Any deterioration in operating cash flow or failure to refinance its VRDBs - while not expected - would likely result in negative rating pressure. Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH) owns and operates a 49-licensed bed hospital and other health care facilities in Astoria, Oregon, serving northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. CMH had total revenue of $70.7 million in 2011. Disclosure will be made within 150 days of fiscal year end and within 30 days of quarter end to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system.