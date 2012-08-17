Overview
-- On Aug. 16, U.S. automotive aftercare company IDQ Holdings Inc.
announced its proposal to issue $45 million in five-year senior secured PIK
notes (not rated), and to use the net proceeds to pay a dividend to
shareholders.
-- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable and affirming our
'B' corporate credit rating on IDQ.
-- The negative outlook incorporates our view that the likelihood of a
downgrade over the next year has increased due to weaker pro forma credit
metrics resulting from a more aggressive financial policy.
-- We believe liquidity will remain adequate.
Rating Action
On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its rating outlook
on Garland, Texas-based IDQ Holdings Inc. to negative from stable. We also
affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company, which is majority
owned by financial sponsor Castle Harlan.
IDQ announced yesterday its proposal to issue $45 million in five-year senior
secured payment-in-kind (PIK) notes (not rated) to fund a dividend to
shareholders. The notes are to be issued under the SEC's Rule 144a without
registration rights, guaranteed by a 100% stock pledge from the HoldCo
(holding company), and subject to incurrence-based covenants.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' senior secured rating and corresponding
'4' recovery rating on the $220 million senior secured notes due 2017,
indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of
payment default.
Pro forma for the proposed transaction, IDQ will have about $266 million in
debt outstanding.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that IDQ's proposed debt-financed
dividend reflects a more aggressive financial policy, resulting in pro forma
adjusted leverage (total debt to EBITDA) and EBITDA interest coverage ratios
of 5.9x and 1.7x, respectively. We believe the decision to pay this dividend
reflects the sponsor's view that the company's recent A/C PRO product launch
will drive improved performance, and that the lag in straight refrigerant
sales will subside such that credit measures will improve somewhat over the
next 12 months. Although we currently expect meaningful credit measure
improvement by year-end 2012, the company's pro forma credit ratios are
consistent with the "highly leveraged" financial risk descriptor.
This expectation is based on the following key outcomes of our forecast:
-- A pro forma adjusted leverage ratio in the high 5x-area improving to
slightly under 5x at year-end 2012;
-- EBITDA coverage of interest in the low-2x area at year-end; and
-- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt close to 10% at year-end.
The assumptions informing our 2012 forecast for operating performance include:
-- Mid-single-digit revenue growth as we expect the benefits from the
aging vehicle population and new product launches to be partially offset by
shrinkage of the straight refrigerant segment; and
-- EBITDA margins slipping up to 350 basis points as we expect the
company to continue marketing efforts to support new product launches,
partially offsetting a potential favorable mix shift toward higher margin
product offerings.
Our characterization of IDQ's financial policy as very aggressive reflects the
majority ownership (84%) by the financial sponsor, Castle Harlan, which we
believe may continue to influence financial governance toward
shareholder-friendly decision-making. We also expect the company to
opportunistically pursue tuck-in acquisitions, funded through a combination of
internally generated cash flow, additional debt, and sponsor support.
In our forecast, we assume the company will not engage in voluntary debt
repayment beyond the 75% excess cash flow offer, acquisitions will be funded
through cash of up to $15 million annually, and ongoing dividends to
investors. Capital expenditures include maintenance of the sole manufacturing
plant as well as support of innovative development of both chemical
formulations and delivery mechanisms. We believe total capital expenditures
will be minimal, in the low-single-digit millions area. (IDQ is a private
company and does not publicly disclose its financials).
Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment incorporates our view that the
company's business focus is very narrow, in a small, niche industry space: air
conditioning (A/C) repair in the automotive aftercare market, which the
company estimates to have a market size of about $1.5 billion. IDQ is
concentrated in this niche category, with at least two-thirds of revenues
generated by "value-added" A/C recharge kits and refrigerant blends that
service the do-it-yourself (DIY) automobile caretaker. The company's product
diversity is limited, in our opinion. Geographic diversity, in our view, is
also limited as most sales are generated in the U.S. and as we believe that
environmental protection regulations will limit international expansion.
In our view, the company faces customer concentration with its top four
customers accounting for a significant majority of total sales. Although
larger retailers presently benefit from high margins from the sale of IDQ's
products, we believe the loss of the business of one these customers could
have a detrimental financial impact. IDQ distributes its products across a
variety of distributors, from traditional automotive aftermarket retailers to
mass merchants to warehouse distributors. IDQ also has supplier concentration,
with one source accounting for half of the company's required supply of its
key ingredient, R-134a, a haloalkane refrigerant otherwise known as
1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane. The cost of R-134a fluctuates with seasonal demand
and IDQ does not hedge its purchases. We believe IDQ possesses meaningful
pricing flexibility to pass along such input costs to its customers as the
alternative to DIY A/C repair kits, body shop servicing, could run consumers
several hundreds of dollars as opposed to about $35-$45 for a DIY kit.
Legal and regulatory pressures present another risk, though, in our view, less
immediate in nature. It is possible that legislation on climate control may
ban R-134a in favor of a safer and more environmentally friendly gas. We
believe the near-term risk is more on a state level, as U.S. federal movement
on climate issues remains sluggish. However, IDQ has achieved certification
from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) by modifying its cans to secure
gas leakage and by instituting recycling programs for the cans, and the
company not only became the first manufacturer of DIY refrigerants to be able
to do business in California, but is also the only major player in that
state's market because of the regulatory barriers to entry. Still, we view the
threat of a ban on R-134a and consumer or state opposition to this gas as
ongoing risks to the company's operational performance.
The combination of the rising average age of cars and light trucks in the U.S.
and a weak economy may persuade consumers to nurse their aging cars through
maintenance. Further, as a result of the protracted economic downturn, we
believe there may be some permanence to consumer attitudes shifting more
toward DIY solutions and that IDQ's new product, A/C PRO, whose campaign seeks
to capitalize on the cost efficiency of a DIY solution versus professional
repair, will experience some traction. However, it remains to be seen whether
the initial success of A/C PRO will be sustainable into next year.
Liquidity
We view IDQ Holdings Inc.'s liquidity as "adequate" (as our liquidity criteria
define the term), and we expect the company's sources to be greater than its
uses over the next 12 months. Based on our forecast for 2012, and in
accordance with key quantitative measures relevant aspects of IDQ's liquidity
include the following observations and assumptions:
-- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the
next two years;
-- We expect that sources would exceed uses even with a 20% drop in
EBITDA;
-- The $35 million revolver (with $34 million pro forma availability) is
subject to an asset-based borrowing base.
-- No near-term maturities.
-- Capital spending is modest. Working capital needs are seasonal,
peaking at approximately $70 million in June.
-- The company will, in our view, become active in bolt-on acquisitions,
potentially financed through cash and debt.
-- Dividend activity, in our view, will continue at a moderate pace.
Pro forma cash is modest. In addition to its asset-based revolver, IDQ's
liquidity sources include cash flow generation, which we estimate will range
between $15 million and $35 million in 2012.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on IDQ Holdings Inc. published on RatingsDirect on April 10, 2012.
Outlook
The outlook is negative, reflecting the company's more aggressive financial
policy and weaker pro forma credit protection measures following the proposed
transaction. We could consider a downgrade if IDQ is unable to improve credit
measures consistent with our forecast including leverage of about 5x,
potentially due to weakened operating performance or a continuation of its
more aggressive financial policy, including further shareholder dividends or a
sizable acquisition. In order to achieve leverage close to 5x, we forecast
relatively flat EBITDA performance and $30 million debt repayment by year-end
2012. We could also lower the rating if we forecast that liquidity will become
strained.
We could consider an outlook revision to stable if the company maintains
adequate liquidity, and if we believe it will sustain credit measures
consistent with an "aggressive" financial risk profile, including leverage
comfortably below 5x. We forecast this could occur if adjusted EBITDA improves
approximately 20%, if the company reduces debt by about $50 million, and if we
believe financial policy will remain more moderate.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
IDQ Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
IDQ Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured B
Recovery Rating 4