(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- U.S.-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. announced plans to tender for approximately $1.0 billion of outstanding debt.

-- We anticipate that the company's improved outlook for cash flow generation coupled with debt reduction should enable it to demonstrate credit protection measures more consistent with a higher rating category.

-- We are revising our outlook on the company to positive and raising the senior unsecured debt rating to 'BB'. We're revising the recovery rating on this debt to '4'. We are assigning our 'BB' rating to the company's proposed $500 million notes offering.

-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for ratings improvement over the next several quarters.

Nov 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on Houston-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. PXP.Nand revised its outlook to positive from stable. In addition, we raised our rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-' and revised the recovery rating to '4' from '5', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' rating to the company's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes offering. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Plains Exploration & Production to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.) "We revised the outlook on PXP to positive from stable to reflect the anticipated improvement in the company's operating performance and credit protection measures over the next several quarters," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Wilkinson. "We could raise the rating over the near term if the company is able to meet its anticipated production growth goals while preserving leverage at acceptable levels for the higher rating category." Our ratings on Texas-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. (PXP) reflect its participation in the highly cyclical exploration and production (E&P) segment of the oil and gas industry and its historically aggressive capital and acquisition spending. Our assessment also incorporates PXP's midsize and geographically diversified oil and gas reserve base and its significant exposure to oil production volumes. PXP has a midsize and geographically diversified reserve base, supported by its more stable oil reserves in California. At year-end 2010, PXP had 416 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), 57% proved developed, with a reserve life of about seven years on a total proved developed basis. Aside from its core California oil-producing assets (located in the San Joaquin Valley, Arroyo Grande, the Los Angeles Basin, Point Pedernales, and Point Arguello), PXP has operations in the Haynesville Shale play (through a joint-venture agreement with Chesapeake), South Texas, East Texas, the Texas Pan Handle region, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Rocky Mountains. The company recently completed the divestiture of its shallow water Gulf of Mexico assets in late-2010 but still retains its interest in several deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets in its newly created Plains Offshore Inc. subsidiary. In addition, the company has announced an agreement to sell its Texas Panhandle and South Texas properties. Over the intermediate term, we expect that the majority of the company's reserve and production growth will likely come from its Eagle Ford shale play. The positive outlook reflects our view that the company's credit protection measures are likely to improve to levels consistent with a higher rating category over the near term. If the company maintains discipline with regard to funding its capital spending program and maintain debt to EBITDA of less than 2.75x, we could raise the ratings over the next several quarters. We would consider a downgrade if the company pursued a more aggressive growth strategy that increases debt leverage such that debt to EBITDA approaches 3.75x. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Lawrence Wilkinson, New York (1) 212-438-1882;

lawrence_wilkinson@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Paul B Harvey, New York (1) 212-438-7696;

paul_harvey@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)