Nov 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BB'
corporate credit rating on Houston-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. PXP.Nand revised its outlook to positive from stable.
In addition, we raised our rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to
'BB' from 'BB-' and revised the recovery rating to '4' from '5', indicating
our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
default.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' rating to the company's proposed $500
million senior unsecured notes offering. The recovery rating is '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for bondholders in
the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see
Standard & Poor's recovery report on Plains Exploration & Production to be
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.)
"We revised the outlook on PXP to positive from stable to reflect the
anticipated improvement in the company's operating performance and credit
protection measures over the next several quarters," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Lawrence Wilkinson. "We could raise the rating over the near
term if the company is able to meet its anticipated production growth goals
while preserving leverage at acceptable levels for the higher rating category."
Our ratings on Texas-based Plains Exploration & Production Co. (PXP) reflect
its participation in the highly cyclical exploration and production (E&P)
segment of the oil and gas industry and its historically aggressive capital
and acquisition spending. Our assessment also incorporates PXP's midsize and
geographically diversified oil and gas reserve base and its significant
exposure to oil production volumes.
PXP has a midsize and geographically diversified reserve base, supported by
its more stable oil reserves in California. At year-end 2010, PXP had 416
million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), 57% proved developed, with a
reserve life of about seven years on a total proved developed basis. Aside
from its core California oil-producing assets (located in the San Joaquin
Valley, Arroyo Grande, the Los Angeles Basin, Point Pedernales, and Point
Arguello), PXP has operations in the Haynesville Shale play (through a
joint-venture agreement with Chesapeake), South Texas, East Texas, the Texas
Pan Handle region, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Rocky Mountains. The company
recently completed the divestiture of its shallow water Gulf of Mexico assets
in late-2010 but still retains its interest in several deepwater Gulf of
Mexico assets in its newly created Plains Offshore Inc. subsidiary. In
addition, the company has announced an agreement to sell its Texas Panhandle
and South Texas properties. Over the intermediate term, we expect that the
majority of the company's reserve and production growth will likely come from
its Eagle Ford shale play.
The positive outlook reflects our view that the company's credit protection
measures are likely to improve to levels consistent with a higher rating
category over the near term. If the company maintains discipline with regard
to funding its capital spending program and maintain debt to EBITDA of less
than 2.75x, we could raise the ratings over the next several quarters. We
would consider a downgrade if the company pursued a more aggressive growth
strategy that increases debt leverage such that debt to EBITDA approaches
3.75x.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas
Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008
Primary Credit Analyst: Lawrence Wilkinson, New York (1) 212-438-1882;
lawrence_wilkinson@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Paul B Harvey, New York (1) 212-438-7696;
paul_harvey@standardandpoors.com
