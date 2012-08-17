Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating to Chicago-based CCC Information Services Inc.'s senior secured debt due 2015 following the proposed $40 million incremental term loan, which brings the total senior secured debt amount to $374.2 million from $334.2 million. CCC intends to use the proceeds to redeem a portion of the senior subordinated notes and use balance-sheet cash to repurchase shares from a minority partner; hence, there will be no effect on total leverage. We also assigned a '2' recovery rating to the debt, indicating our expectation for meaningful (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'B+' corporate credit rating is unchanged. The outlook remains stable. The refinancing transaction will not result in any change in total adjusted leverage, which was temporarily high for the rating, at 5.7x as of the latest 12 months ended June 30, 2012. We expect operating profitability levels for the past two quarters to be sustained for the remainder of the year, which should lead to leverage in the low-5x area by year-end. The share repurchase will be funded with almost all of CCC's cash balance, which was $32 million as of June 30, 2012. We still consider CCC's liquidity profile "adequate," based on its modest free cash flow generation and the full availability under its $50 million revolving facility. The rating on CCC reflects its "weak" business risk profile, characterized by its narrow target market and "aggressive" financial profile. The company's entrenched customer base, solid market position in the U.S. automotive insurance claims processing industry, and moderate free cash flow generation partly offset these factors. We could lower the rating if CCC experiences any loss of significant customers, or engages in debt-financed acquisitions leading to a sustained leverage ratio at the high-5x area. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on CCC, published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST CCC Information Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings CCC Information Services Inc. Senior Secured $40 mil incremental term loan due 2015 BB- Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.