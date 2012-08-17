Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today reinstated its ratings on
Interactive Data Corp.'s $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2018. The
issue-level rating on the notes is 'B' (one notch lower than our 'B+' corporate
credit rating on the company)and the recovery rating is '5', indicating our
expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The ratings on the notes were previously withdrawn due to an administrative
error.
