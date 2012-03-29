(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' rating to Chicago-based USG Corp.'s (B/Negative/--) proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020, based on proposed terms and conditions. The notes have a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of high recovery (90% to 100%) for investors in the event of a default. The notes are being offered in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933. We expect the company to use all or a portion of the net proceeds of the notes to repurchase its $300 million 9.75% notes due 2014 that have been validly tendered and accepted for payment under a recent tender offer, and to pay related costs and expenses. As of March 27, 2012, approximately $117.9 million principal amount of 2014 notes had been validly tendered. After repurchasing 2014 notes pursuant to the tender offer, USG intends to use any remaining net proceeds from the sale of the notes for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the repurchase or other acquisition of 2014 notes or other outstanding debt securities through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, redemptions, or other tender or exchange offers, or by other means. The 'B' corporate credit rating on wallboard and ceiling tile manufacturer USG Corp. reflects the combination of what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views to be the company's "weak" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk. Historically, USG's earnings and cash flow have been subject to wide swings with wallboard volumes largely influenced by residential construction activity. Our ratings recognize that the company's credit measures are likely to remain extremely weak due to cyclically poor financial results for at least the next several quarters. For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on USG, published on RatingsDirect Feb. 29, 2012. RATINGS LIST USG Corp. Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- New Rating $250 mil sr unsecd notes due 2020 BB- Recovery rating 1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)