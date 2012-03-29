(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' foreign currency issue rating to the senior exchangeable notes (senior notes) to be issued by Pontis II Ltd., an exempted company incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. These senior notes will be mandatorily exchangeable for the amended 2022 notes (the rating remains at 'BBB') issued by Brazilian media company Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. (Globo; BBB/Stable/--). Our rating on the senior notes, therefore, reflects the ratings on Globo since, by May 2012, the Pontis II senior notes will have been exchanged for the 2022 notes issued by Globo. Even though the issuer, Pontis II, is not a company related to Globo--and Globo does not guarantee the senior notes--we understand that investors in the senior notes will eventually become creditors of Globo, given the mandatory exchange clause incorporated in the senior notes' indenture. Until the exchange is concluded, the proceeds of the notes will be invested in assets that carry lower repayment risk than Globo's 2022 notes: namely, short-term U.S. Treasury securities. If for any reason the 2022 notes are not purchased by the senior note issuer until May 2012, Pontis II will be required to repay the senior notes for the aggregate amount of principal plus any interest earned on the investment of the gross proceeds of the senior notes up to that date. The 'BBB' ratings on Globo and on the amended 2022 notes are supported by the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. The company's solid cash flow protection metrics and high cash holdings result from conservative financial policies, mitigating the risks associated with potentially volatile cash flows. Globo's business profile limits the ratings' upside potential somewhat, mainly because its revenues depend mostly on advertising budgets, which are subject in turn to domestic economic performance. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST New Rating Pontis II Ltd. Senior exchangeable notes BBB