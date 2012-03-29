(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Union's (EU) and the
European Atomic Energy Community's (Euratom) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AAA' and Short-term IDRs at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs
are Stable.
The ratings of the EU and Euratom are primarily based on the support they
receive from their 27 member states. Despite rating downgrades of member states
in 2011 and 2012, nine of them were rated 'AAA'/ 'F1+' by Fitch at end
March-2012, constituting 66% of gross national income (GNI) -based contributions
to the EU Budget. The ratings also take into account the highly conservative and
prudential rules set up by these two institutions on their lending and borrowing
activities and the EU's preferred creditor status.
Although lending activity is not its main mission, the EU provides loans to
sovereigns under three programmes. Macro-financial assistance loans (MFA) are
available for non-EU member states, balance of payment (BoP) loans are dedicated
for EU member states outside the euro area facing external difficulties and
European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) loans are available to all EU
member states. In addition to this lending activity, the EU also provides
guarantees to loans granted by the European Investment Bank ('AAA'/Rating Watch
Negative/'F1+') to countries outside the EU.
EU loans outstanding have increased significantly since 2008, up to EUR40bn at
end-2011. This rise is mostly attributable to the EFSM program, under which
loans to Ireland and Portugal of respectively EUR22.5bn and EUR26bn were
approved in 2010 and 2011 and partially disbursed. The rise in loans should be
more moderate in coming years as approvals under the EFSM program should stop
when the European Stability Mechanism is intended to be enforced in 2012.
The purpose of Euratom is to fund the construction of nuclear installations
within the EU and, since 1994, to finance safety operations and/or the
dismantling of nuclear installations in certain non-member states, all of which
are based in Eastern Europe. Loans outstanding (EUR446.8m at end-11, vs
EUR465.8m at end-10) are concentrated on projects in Romania, Bulgaria and
Ukraine.
The EU and Euratom's financings are funded by borrowings from the debt market.
The EU and Euratom are not permitted to borrow funds for purposes other than
financing their lending programme. Lending and borrowing activities follow
strict prudential rules. Funding is usually matched to loans in terms of
maturity, interest payments and currency. The EU and Euratom cannot engage in
maturity transformation, foreign exchange risk taking or other commercial risks.
In addition, both entities have de-facto preferred creditor status; if debtors
face payment difficulties, reimbursement of interest and principal to the EU or
to Euratom, as for multilateral development institutions, takes priority over
funds owed to other creditors.
Support from member states to the EU and Euratom's debt servicing relies on
several layers.
First, a Guarantee Fund is fed by the EU budget to cover losses on operations to
non-EU member states, i.e. loans under the MFA program, guarantees on EIB
financing and Euratom loans to non-member states. It can be activated after
three months of delays in loan repayment and covered 8.3% of operations to
non-EU countries at end-2011. The assets are managed conservatively. If losses
exceed the amounts of the fund, the EU will call on budget funds.
Additionally, all EU borrowings are covered by the EU budget. Debt service is
classified as priority expenditure for the budget hence funds earmarked for
other activities could, in extremis, be used to meet debt payments. Furthermore,
the EU can access the monthly transfers made by member states to fund their
budget contributions in each country's central bank or treasury in order to meet
EU debt service obligations.
If these amounts are not sufficient, member states are obliged, by EU
regulations, to provide the funds necessary to prevent a default by the EU, in
an amount that cannot exceed 1.23% of the EU's GNI. Given that their
contribution to the EU budget is around 1% of EU GNI (2012: 0.98%), an
additional approximate 0.20% of EU GNI can be called every year, which
represented more than EUR30bn at end-2011. The EU ensures that its debt service
never exceeds this amount in any given year. At end-2011, debt service under the
three lending programs (MFA, BoP and EFSM) for the coming years did not exceed
EUR10bn a year.
Besides, the legal commitment that member states have to answer to exceptional
budget calls by the EU is not restricted to their respective share in budget
contributions: the EU regulations foresee that all member states can be obliged
to contribute, if necessary beyond their initial share in the EU budget.
Given the importance of this support mechanism in Fitch's assessment of EU and
Euratom ratings, Fitch would review the ratings of both institutions if the
ratings of France ('AAA'/Negative) and the UK ('AAA'/Negative) were downgraded.
The EU is a supranational administrative body created to foster the integration
of its 27 member states. It has full legal personality and can raise funds under
its own name to fund its lending activity. Borrowings were previously made under
the name of the European Community. Euratom was founded by the Treaty of Rome in
1957 with the same member states as the EU. Its objectives included promoting
research on nuclear fuel, establishing safety standards and ensuring nuclear
fuel supply in member states.
