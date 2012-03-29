(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - The collapse of Gala Coral Group's casino disposal plan puts more pressure on the company's turnaround strategy amid weak trading in some divisions and fierce competition across the sector, Fitch Rating says. We believe a sale of the casino business to Rank Group would have had two advantages. First, it would have helped reduce the complexity of Gala Coral, which has been facing simultaneous challenges at its betting, casino and bingo operations without having significant synergies across them. Having to maintain the performance of the casino business is likely to reduce the amount of time management can spend on maintaining competitive strength at the Coral betting arm, which has been gradually losing market share to rivals William Hill and Ladbrokes. Second, a sale at around GBP250m - the price widely reported in the media - would have reduced Gala Coral's pro forma annualised net lease-adjusted leverage (including propco debt) to around 6.4x from 6.7x at FYE11. We said in January that if Gala Coral ('B'/Negative) did not improve its net lease-adjusted leverage to nearer 6.0x by FYE13 it would probably be downgraded. We also said that failure to improve the performance of the Coral division and to maintain the performance of its bingo and casino arms in FY12 could also result in a downgrade. While a sale of the casino arm would have reduced both of these concerns, it would not on its own have been enough to alter either Gala Coral's rating or Outlook. Still, the group's Outlook could be revised to Stable if there is evidence that encouraging trading in Q411 is sustainable and that its plans to sharply increase capex in 2012 are paying off. In addition, the company does not face any liquidity issues in the short term. With the exception of the ring-fenced GBP354m propco debt outstanding due in 2014, it has no debt maturing until 2018. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)