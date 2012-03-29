(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian City of Taranto's Long-Term foreign and local currency ratings and Short-term ratings at 'RD' (Restricted Default). The rating action affects approximately EUR280m of outstanding loans and bonds. The issuer continues to service outstanding loans of about EUR50m, while paying no interest or principal on the EUR250m bond issued in 2004 and still outstanding for about EUR230. The bond was partly used to re-finance then existing loans and partly to fund new investment. Interest and principal repayments on the bond have been suspended since spring 2009. This followed a court ruling stating that the bond contract was void as the lender, then Banca Opi, now incorporated into BIIS, was aware of the municipality's distressed finances when it agreed to subscribe to the bond and that the bond had failed to reduce the city's financial liabilities, which under Italian law is a condition for long-term debt refinancing. Prior to that, and following the default at the end of 2006, the issuer and the bondholder had agreed on a three-year (2007-2009) moratorium during which the city was paying the annual principal component as the bond was issued with a liner amortising profile. If the ruling is confirmed by the court of appeal and/or by the Supreme Court, the bond would be reclassified as commercial liabilities and likely be repaid with a haircut of about 50%. Alternatively, if the ruling was overturned, the city would have to reimburse principal and interest, including arrears. An appeal is still underway. The resumption of debt servicing on the bond, or a consensual rescheduling of the bond's amortisation plan curing the rating default event could be positive for the ratings. Also, a definitive ruling, likely by the Supreme Court, confirming the invalidity of the bond contract would trigger a rating review, with multiple notch uplift. Taranto has 200,000 inhabitants and is located in southern Italy. It has GDP per capita 30% below the EU average and an unemployment rate of about 12.5%. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria," dated 15 August 2011, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria", dated 05 March, 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (New York Ratings Team)