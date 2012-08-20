Overview
-- U.S.-based integrated marketer Affinion Group Holdings Inc.'s already
high debt leverage likely will rise further. Operating performance is under
pressure stemming from financial institution reregulation.
-- We have placed our ratings for Affinion, including our 'B' corporate
credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concern that weaker operating
performance will significantly narrow the margin of compliance under financial
covenants over the next two quarters.
Rating Action
On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including our 'B' corporate credit rating, on Stamford, Conn.-based Affinion
Group Holdings Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Total debt was
$2.25 billion as of June 30, 2012.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our concern that weak operating performance
in the second half of 2012 will significantly narrow the margin of compliance
with the credit agreement's net debt leverage covenant.
Operating performance is under pressure as a result of a slight decline in
membership products revenues stemming from regulatory uncertainty experienced
in the financial services industry, the company's largest client pool. Overall
revenues declined 2.5% in the second quarter of 2012, while EBITDA was roughly
flat. We believe that EBITDA may decline at a mid-to-high single digit rate
for the full year 2012 as regulatory pressures likely will result in lower new
campaign launches by large financial institution marketing partners.
Affinion's consolidated lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was high at 7.2x
for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and we believe leverage may approach 8x
by year-end 2012. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense was thin,
at 1.6x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and we believe coverage may
decline to 1.5x for full-year 2012. Discretionary cash flow was minimal for
the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, at roughly 10% of EBITDA, because of
increasing working capital related to recent acquisitions and higher capital
spending. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain low at roughly 10% of
EBITDA in the full year 2012.
Credit facility financial covenants apply to the Affinion Group Inc. operating
company, and exclude public debt at the Affinion Group Holdings parent. Pro
forma net debt leverage, including the contribution from recent acquisitions,
was 5.22x as of June 30, 2012, compared with a 5.75x covenant, providing a
modest 13% margin of compliance. We expect Affinion's margin of compliance
with its net debt leverage covenant to diminish to the mid-single-digit
percentage area by year-end 2012 because of weaker operating performance and a
slight increase in cash balances. We also expect Affinion to need an amendment
to remain in compliance with the step-down to 5.25x as of June 30, 2013,
unless management executes it near-term financial strategies.
CreditWatch
We will review Affinion's business and financial strategies as and operating
outlook in reassessing our rating. We believe that ratings downside risk is
limited to one notch, to our 'B-' corporate credit rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Affinion Group Holdings Inc.
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
Affinion Group Inc.
Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating 2 2
Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
Subordinated CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.