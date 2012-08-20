Overview -- Aetna Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Coventry Health Care Inc., expected to close in mid-2013. -- We revised our outlook on Aetna to stable from positive and affirmed the ratings. -- The stable outlook reflects the diminished potential for a rating upgrade within the next 12 to 24 months. Rating Action On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) to stable from positive and affirmed is 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+' long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings on Aetna's core operating companies (see ratings list). Rationale Aetna is acquiring Coventry for about $5.7 billion, financed through a combination of cash on hand, equity, debt, and commercial paper. We are revising the outlook because this acquisition is by far the largest transaction undertaken by Aetna in more than a decade, creating significant integration risk including the integration of information systems, marketing organizations, and provider networks. Furthermore, the additional debt (about $2.5 billion) increases the stress on the operating companies to produce dividends. At year-end 2013 we expect debt leverage (including unfunded postretirement obligations and operating leases) to be 40% to 45%, declining to less than 40% by 2015. Although these amounts are in excess of the 35% consistent with the current rating level, there are major mitigating factors, including very strong expected EBITDA coverage (9.5x to 10.5x in 2013 increasing to 12x to 13x in 2015), significant cash-flow generation (more than $2 billion annually), and significant sources of unregulated cash flows. We expect the near-term level of share repurchases to diminish from recent historical levels, which will likely support liquidity and manage the capital structure toward our expectations. However, we believe that the acquisition makes strategic sense for Aetna because it will increase the diversity of Aetna's health insurance business portfolio, especially by adding membership and revenue in the faster-growing Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid businesses. The acquisition also augments Aetna's geographical diversity, adding business in key regions. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Aetna will preserve and ultimately enhance its market profile through the Coventry acquisition and that pricing flexibility will be sustained in most to all of the company's key geographies. In our opinion, the transaction risks--primarily operational, but also financial--diminish the potential for a rating upgrade in the next 12 to 24 months. While unlikely, we could lower the ratings by one notch if Aetna were to adopt a more aggressive financial profile, resulting in materially lower operating-company capitalization, adjusted debt leverage of more than 45% for a sustained period, and EBITDA coverage less than our normalized range of 8x to 12x. In addition, we could lower the ratings if operating margin (EBIT ROR) were to decline to less than 5%-6% on a sustained basis, and the company were unwilling or unable to mitigate this situation through changes in its financial-management policies. Related Criteria And Research Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Aetna Inc. Senior Unsecured A- Commercial Paper A-2 Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Aetna Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Positive/A-2 Aetna Dental Inc. (a New Jersey corporation) Aetna Life Insurance Co. Aetna Health of California Inc. Aetna Health and Life Insurance Co. Aetna Health Insurance Co. of New York Aetna Health Insurance Co. Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a New York corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Michigan corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Maine corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Georgia corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Connecticut corporation) Aetna Dental of California Inc. Aetna Dental Inc. (a Texas Corp.) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Positive/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Positive/--