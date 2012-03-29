(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Tyco International Ltd. (A-/Watch Neg/A-2) are not immediately affected
by the company's announcement that it has reached a definitive agreement to
combine its Flow Control business with Pentair Inc. (BBB-/Watch Pos/--) in a
tax-free, all-stock merger. Tyco expects it will complete its previously
announced spin-off of Flow Control and ADT North America in September 2012 and
that Flow Control will immediately thereafter merge with Pentair. Our ratings on
Tyco remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had first placed
them on Sept. 19, 2011. We expect to update the CreditWatch after Tyco discloses
its post-separation capital structure and outlines how it will allocate its
contingent liabilities among the various entities. The ratings may remain on
CreditWatch until the separation becomes effective.
The proposed combination of Tyco's Flow Control business with Pentair should
have limited impact on Tyco's post-separation credit profile, except for the
still-to-be-determined allocation of contingent liabilities among the various
entities. Tyco has indicated that it expects to allocate about $275 million of
net debt to Flow Control, but the remaining allocation of existing debt
obligations between Tyco and ADT remains undetermined. As such, there are
several important rating considerations that need clarification before we can
conclude our review. These factors include the business growth strategies for
Tyco's remaining commercial security and fire safety business and expected
acquisition activity as well as post-separation financial profile and
policies, including funded debt levels, exposure to off-balance-sheet and
contingent liabilities, and shareholder return objectives.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)