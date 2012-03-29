(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Tyco International Ltd. (A-/Watch Neg/A-2) are not immediately affected by the company's announcement that it has reached a definitive agreement to combine its Flow Control business with Pentair Inc. (BBB-/Watch Pos/--) in a tax-free, all-stock merger. Tyco expects it will complete its previously announced spin-off of Flow Control and ADT North America in September 2012 and that Flow Control will immediately thereafter merge with Pentair. Our ratings on Tyco remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had first placed them on Sept. 19, 2011. We expect to update the CreditWatch after Tyco discloses its post-separation capital structure and outlines how it will allocate its contingent liabilities among the various entities. The ratings may remain on CreditWatch until the separation becomes effective. The proposed combination of Tyco's Flow Control business with Pentair should have limited impact on Tyco's post-separation credit profile, except for the still-to-be-determined allocation of contingent liabilities among the various entities. Tyco has indicated that it expects to allocate about $275 million of net debt to Flow Control, but the remaining allocation of existing debt obligations between Tyco and ADT remains undetermined. As such, there are several important rating considerations that need clarification before we can conclude our review. These factors include the business growth strategies for Tyco's remaining commercial security and fire safety business and expected acquisition activity as well as post-separation financial profile and policies, including funded debt levels, exposure to off-balance-sheet and contingent liabilities, and shareholder return objectives. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)