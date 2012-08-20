BRIEF-MRC Global sees 2017 revenue up 10-20 pct over 2016 - SEC filing
* MRC Global Inc - sees 2017 annual revenue up 10-20 pct over 2016 - SEC filing
Aug 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (BBB-/Stable/-- and mxAA/Stable/mxA-1+) are not affected following the company's announcement of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Occidental Chemical Corp. (A/Stable/--) for the creation of a joint venture. The joint venture includes construction of an ethylene cracker in Ingliside, Texas, with an estimated annual capacity of 500,000 tons.
At this point, the investment is still under feasibility studies and subject to several approvals. In our view, this announcement is in line with Mexichem's strategy of undertaking investments that strengthen its vertical integration and business position and secure the supply of raw materials for its production. Our ratings on the company already incorporate the possibility of such growth initiatives, but sticking to its financial policy of keeping its net debt to EBITDA at no more than 2.0x.
* MRC Global Inc - sees 2017 annual revenue up 10-20 pct over 2016 - SEC filing
* Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of Gabon interests and dissolution of the company
* Foot Locker, Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results