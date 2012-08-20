Aug 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners L.P.'s (KMP; BBB/Stable/--) announcement that it has entered
into an agreement with Tallgrass Energy Partners L.P. (not rated) to sell
certain assets in the Rocky Mountain region, including its 50% interest in
Rockies Express Pipeline LLC (REX; BB/Stable/--), will not affect KMP's and
REX's ratings. The ratings for KMP are not affected because the partnership's
financial measures are in line with the expectations that we factored into our
analysis in late May 2012 when Kinder Morgan Inc. closed its purchase of El Paso
Corp. (EP; BB/Stable/--) and when KMP closed on its acquisition on Tennessee Gas
Pipeline Co. (BBB/Stable/--) and 50% of El Paso Natural Gas Co. (BB/Stable/--)
on Aug. 13, 2012. Although we expect KMP's capital spending plan to remain
aggressive, the recently acquired assets will increase the percentage of cash
flows coming from relatively low-risk natural gas pipelines, and debt to EBITDA
will be adequate for the rating at about 4x in 2012.
KMP will receive about $3.3 billion for the asset sale, including $1.8 billion
in cash. Other assets included in the transaction are Kinder Morgan Interstate
Gas Transmission, Trailblazer Pipeline Co., and processing and treating assets
in Wyoming.