Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' rating on the Tri-City Regional Port District, IL's (Tri-City or the port) approximately $550,000 outstanding Series 2003A revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --Smaller Market Port: Port of call in a competitive environment centrally located along the Mississippi River with the majority of cargo for export to New Orleans, Houston, and beyond. The port benefits from intermodal connectivity to national rail and highway networks. --Moderate Revenue Concentration: Landlord facility with approximately 64% of operating revenues derived from commercial rental income. The port's warehouse is 85% occupied with a mix of short and long-term contracts and several that are accretive in nature. Collectively, the port district's top five tenants account for approximately 49% of operating revenues. However, EBITDA margins have been historically volatile ranging from 14% to 31% since 2007. --Modest five-year capital improvement plan (CIP): Tri-City is budgeting approximately $2 million per year, primarily funded by port revenues, with additional improvements funded through federal and state grants. Key port assets are viewed to be in good condition as noted by ongoing and future improvements. --Conservative Debt Structure: The level-to-declining debt service (DS) profile is manageable with the rated series 2003A bonds maturing in July 2014. However, Tri-City's sum sufficient rate covenant is weak relative to Fitch's portfolio of rated ports. --Strong Coverage and Liquidity: Total debt service coverage is estimated at 2.16 times (x) for fiscal 2012 (including subordinate debt) and robust coverage is expected to continue through maturity of the rated debt. Additionally, the port has a strong liquidity position with 457 days cash on hand (DCOH), and similarly, cash flow available for DS that currently exceeds Tri-City's net debt. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: --Depressed revenues resulting from exposure to regional and global business cycles and/or loss of key tenants. --Management's inability to contain operating expenses resulting in declining DS coverage. SECURITY: The revenue bonds are secured by net revenues of the port system. CREDIT UPDATE: Tri-City is an inland port situated on 1,200 acres along the Mississippi River. It therefore serves a smaller market and is subject to the competitive nature of the shipping industry (and exposure to regional and global business cycles) as well as to competition along the Mississippi. Serving to mitigate these risks is the port's operation as a landlord facility. Nearly two-thirds of Tri-City's operating revenue comes from commercial rental income and another 22% from residential property at River's Edge. Management indicates that port residential property is currently 65-70% occupied, and that occupancy is expected to rise now that all houses are available to the general public and a property management company hired. While some concentration risk exists for rental income (the top five tenants generate almost 49% of revenues), the majority of tenants have operated at the port for over 20 years and three of its five largest tenants have plans or are in discussions to expand their footprint at the port. Further, providing additional revenue in the coming years, several leases have been recently revised to be accretive in nature over the next two to three years, and terms of a major railcar contract were recently renegotiated. Added revenue stability comes from the mix of near- and long-term lease durations. Fitch views the historical variability in operating margins in the recent past to be a source of credit concern. The EBITDA margin has ranged from 13.9% in 2007 to 28.8% in 2011 but is estimated to be 18.3% in 2012. Should growth in operating expenses continue to outpace that of revenues, and margins continue to decline, this could pressure the rating. However, management's proactive debt reduction actions have helped boost the debt service coverage ratio despite the drop in operating margin. The port's level and manageable DS profile equate to strong DS coverage of an estimated 2.16x in 2012 and expected continued robust coverage through maturity of the rated debt (July 2014). Despite the strong coverage, Tri-City's sum-sufficient rate covenant is weak relative to Fitch's portfolio of rated ports and affords little financial cushion to bondholders. Fitch views the port's continuously strong cash position and balance sheet liquidity as a credit strength. For fiscal 2011, Tri-City's unrestricted cash & equivalents available equated to 457 DCOH. Also, the port's use of pay-as-you-go capital spending has produced very moderate debt levels, at approximately $2.2 million as of fiscal year end 2012. As a result, Tri-City's leverage metric is negative with net debt-to-cash flow available for DS estimated at -2.59x as of fiscal 2012. The port's five-year capital program is relatively modest, totalling $10.4 million with nearly all of it being funded through port revenues. These funds will be supplemented with federal and state funding as grants are awarded. Tri-City has near-term plans to purchase wetland property in conjunction with its new South Harbor Project through a combination of a relatively small bank loan along with general fund revenues (some are already set aside); however, the exact timing and size remain unknown. Regardless, it is not anticipated to have a material impact on DS and the port does not have any other plans for additional debt in the near term. Federal and state grants were awarded in relation to the new South Harbor Project (which will accommodate Abengoa and provide additional barge access) and given final permit approval, the land has been cleared and clay trenching is being done. Construction, once started, is anticipated to take up to 24 months, depending on river levels. Fitch notes that the general infrastructure at the port is in good condition and management continues to invest in both general and value-added improvements to maintain and enhance the operations of the port and its tenants.