(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Hawker Beechcraft Inc. recently announced that it reached a
forbearance agreement with some of its lenders that defers interest payments
due through June 2012 and waives certain covenant violations that occurred or
may occur in that period.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the business jet
manufacturer to 'CC'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that we will lower the
corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) and the issue rating on
the credit facility to 'D' if the company does not make its next payment due
March 30, 2012.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Hawker Beechcraft Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The outlook
remains negative.
We lowered the issue rating on the company's secured credit facility to 'CC'
and maintained the '4' recovery rating, pending a further review of lenders'
recovery prospects. We also lowered the ratings on the unsecured and
subordinated notes to 'C' and maintained the '6' recovery ratings, pending the
completion of the recovery review.
Rationale
The downgrades follow Hawker Beechcraft's announcement that it had reached a
forbearance agreement with 70% of the lenders in its secured credit facility
that defers any interest or other payments due on its secured credit facility
through June 29, 2012. The agreement also waives certain violations of the
minimum EBITDA or minimum liquidity covenants that occurred or may occur
during that period. The company also arranged for a $120 million term loan to
provide additional liquidity while "working with its lenders toward a
comprehensive recapitalization."
The company has not released financial results for the year ended Dec. 31,
2011, so we do not know its current liquidity position, but the apparent need
for the additional term loan indicates that cash generation has been worse
than expected in the last six months. The company has approximately $28
million of interest payments on its public debt due on April 1, 2012.
When we downgraded Hawker Beechcraft on Dec. 1, 2011, we stated that although
we expect the company to modestly improve its financial results in 2012, the
improvement may not be sufficient for it to remain in compliance with its
revolving credit facility's minimum EBITDA covenant, which increases each
quarter. We also see a risk that the company may pursue what we would consider
a distressed debt exchange under our criteria as the 2014 maturity of the $1.2
billion term loan approaches or as part of a modification of its credit
facility to address covenant compliance. In December 2011, the company hired
Perella Weinberg Partners, a firm that provides financial advisory services
including advice on financial restructuring.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. If Hawker Beechcraft does not make the interest
payment due on its secured facility on March 30, 2012, as stated in the
original terms, we will lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' and the
issue rating on the credit facility to 'D'. Although some lenders have agreed
to defer interest payments through June 29, 2012, a failure to make timely
payments per the terms of the credit agreement is a default under our criteria.
Ratings List
Ratings Lowered
To From
Hawker Beechcraft Inc.
Corporate credit rating CC/Negative/-- CCC/Negative/--
Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC
Senior secured CC CCC
Recovery rating 4 4
Senior unsecured C CC
Recovery rating 6 6
Subordinated C CC
Recovery rating 6 6
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)