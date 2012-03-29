(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Hawker Beechcraft Inc. recently announced that it reached a forbearance agreement with some of its lenders that defers interest payments due through June 2012 and waives certain covenant violations that occurred or may occur in that period.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the business jet manufacturer to 'CC'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that we will lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) and the issue rating on the credit facility to 'D' if the company does not make its next payment due March 30, 2012. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Hawker Beechcraft Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The outlook remains negative. We lowered the issue rating on the company's secured credit facility to 'CC' and maintained the '4' recovery rating, pending a further review of lenders' recovery prospects. We also lowered the ratings on the unsecured and subordinated notes to 'C' and maintained the '6' recovery ratings, pending the completion of the recovery review. Rationale The downgrades follow Hawker Beechcraft's announcement that it had reached a forbearance agreement with 70% of the lenders in its secured credit facility that defers any interest or other payments due on its secured credit facility through June 29, 2012. The agreement also waives certain violations of the minimum EBITDA or minimum liquidity covenants that occurred or may occur during that period. The company also arranged for a $120 million term loan to provide additional liquidity while "working with its lenders toward a comprehensive recapitalization." The company has not released financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, so we do not know its current liquidity position, but the apparent need for the additional term loan indicates that cash generation has been worse than expected in the last six months. The company has approximately $28 million of interest payments on its public debt due on April 1, 2012. When we downgraded Hawker Beechcraft on Dec. 1, 2011, we stated that although we expect the company to modestly improve its financial results in 2012, the improvement may not be sufficient for it to remain in compliance with its revolving credit facility's minimum EBITDA covenant, which increases each quarter. We also see a risk that the company may pursue what we would consider a distressed debt exchange under our criteria as the 2014 maturity of the $1.2 billion term loan approaches or as part of a modification of its credit facility to address covenant compliance. In December 2011, the company hired Perella Weinberg Partners, a firm that provides financial advisory services including advice on financial restructuring. Outlook The outlook is negative. If Hawker Beechcraft does not make the interest payment due on its secured facility on March 30, 2012, as stated in the original terms, we will lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' and the issue rating on the credit facility to 'D'. Although some lenders have agreed to defer interest payments through June 29, 2012, a failure to make timely payments per the terms of the credit agreement is a default under our criteria. Ratings List Ratings Lowered

To From Hawker Beechcraft Inc. Corporate credit rating CC/Negative/-- CCC/Negative/-- Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC Senior secured CC CCC Recovery rating 4 4 Senior unsecured C CC Recovery rating 6 6 Subordinated C CC Recovery rating 6 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)