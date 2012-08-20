Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of Coventry Health Care, Inc. (Coventry) on Rating Watch Positive. These ratings include the company's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and the 'BBB-' ratings on the company's senior unsecured securities. A complete list of affected ratings appears below. The rating action follows today's announcement by Coventry that it had entered into in an agreement with Aetna, Inc. (Aetna) under which Aetna will acquire Coventry in exchange for AET common shares and cash totaling $5.7 billion. Following the transaction's completion, Fitch will most likely upgrade the ratings on Coventry's senior unsecured notes to align them with Aetna's then current ratings. The Positive Rating Watch reflects Fitch's view that following the transaction, the combined entity will benefit from significantly stronger market positioning, larger absolute earnings and revenues bases, and enhanced benefits from economies of scale than Coventry possesses on a stand-alone basis. These expected benefits are partially offset by a projected increase in the combined Aetna-Coventry entity's financial leverage and the possibility of a modest reduction in interest coverage levels relative to Coventry's recently reported levels, depending on the cost of incremental debt issued to help finance the transaction. Coventry's stand-alone ratings continue to be supported by the company's solid historical operating performance, good cash flow, conservative investment profile and reasonable financial leverage. Coventry's ratings also reflect the effect of very strong competition in the commercial health sector, ongoing risks associated with the implementation of health reform legislation, and continued concerns related to unsustainable medical cost trends. Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Postive: Coventry Health Care, Inc. --IDR 'BBB'; --$400 million 6.30% senior unsecured notes due 2014 'BBB-'. --$250 million 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2015 'BBB-'; --$400 million 5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2017 'BBB-'; --$600 million 5.45% senior unsecured notes due 2021 'BBB-'.