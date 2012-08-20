Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' ratings on Lutheran Senior Services' (LSS) outstanding debt, which is listed at the end of the press release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the obligated group. In addition, debt service funds on the fixed-rate issues provides additional bondholder security. KEY RATING DRIVERS CONSISTENT OPERATING PROFITABILITY: LSS' historical operating profitability has been solid and consistent with net operating margins at or above 13% in each of the last four years. GOOD OCCUPANCY: LSS has been able to maintain solid occupancy across the continuum of care over the last three years despite the very difficult operating environment. As of July 21, 2012, occupancy of LSS's independent living units (ILUs), assisted living units (ALUs) and skilled nursing facility (SNF) was a very good 92.2%, 93.1% and 91.1%, respectively. STRONG REGIONAL PRESENCE: LSS benefits from the size and scale as the owner and manager of six continuing care retirement community (CCRC) facilities in Missouri and three in Illinois with a total of 1,562 ILUs (including 361 patio homes), 714 ALUs, and 830 SNF beds. HIGH DEBT BURDEN: LSS' debt burden is somewhat high reflecting its robust capital reinvestment strategy. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) represents a high 15.5% of total 2011 revenues while coverage of MADS (including turnover entrance fee receipts) was light at 1.4x in 2011. ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY POSITION: LSS' liquidity indicators are consistent with Fitch's 'BBB' category medians. At June 30, 2012, LSS had $137.6 million in unrestricted cash and investments translating to 383.9 days cash on hand, a 5.8x cushion ratio and cash-to-long-term debt of 40.3%. CREDIT PROFILE The 'BBB+' affirmation reflects LSS' consistent profitability, solid occupancy, and adequate liquidity indicators which are tempered by an elevated debt burden. Despite a difficult and competitive operating environment, LSS' operating profitability has been solid and consistent over the last four years. In 2011 (Dec. 31 year end), net operating margin (NOM) of 13.4% and net operating margin-adjusted of 16.2% were a slight improvement over the prior year's 12.8% NOM and 15.4% NOM-adjusted. Management's ability to maintain strong occupancies across all levels of care has been critical in maintaining profitability. As of July 21, 2012, aggregate occupancy of LSS' ILUs, ALUs and SNF was a strong 92.2%, 93.1% and 91.1%, respectively. Moreover, occupancy has been at or near 90% across each level of care over the last three years reflecting LSS' strong management and marketing team and benefits of the system's branding efforts. LSS has maintained a robust capital reinvestment strategy to fund campus renovations and upgrades throughout its system. Over the last four fiscal years (2008-2011), annual capital expenditures have averaged over 200% of depreciation expense, which is nearly double the 'BBB' category median of 101.4% and results in a low average age of plant of 9.3 years. Fitch believes that LSS' proactive capital spending has kept its communities up-to-date and is a key contributing factor to the system's strong historical occupancy relative to current industry averages. While LSS' effective management practices and strong oversight have mitigated the risks of its capital investment strategy, key leverage and liquidity indicators have been negatively affected. MADS of $23.7 million equates to 15.5% of fiscal 2011 revenues as compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 13.6%. Coverage of MADS (including only turnover entrance fee receipts) is light in 2011 and 2010 at 1.4x when compared to the 'BBB' median of 1.6x. However, "revenue-only" coverage of MADS at 1.2x in fiscal 2011 and 2010 is viewed favorably by Fitch as LSS is not dependent on entrance fee receipts to cover debt service. Liquidity indicators are consistent with the 'BBB' category medians reflecting the system's type-C contract and significant capital investments. At June 30, 2012, LSS had $137.6 million in unrestricted cash and investments, translating to 383.9 days cash on hand, a 5.8x cushion ratio and cash-to-long-term debt of 40.2%, all of which are in line with the respective 'BBB' category medians of 361.4 days, 5.9x and 51.0%. According to management, the projects at Laclede Groves and Lenoir Woods financed with proceeds from the series 2011 bond issue are proceeding on time and within budget. As of July 14, 2012, 78 of the 80 new ILUs being added at Laclede Groves have been reserved with a 5% presale deposit. LSS has total debt outstanding of approximately $343 million of which 73% are fixed-rate bonds and 27% are variable-rate demand bonds supported by bank letters of credit with expiration dates in October 2013 and June 2014. Total debt does not include a $25 million drawdown loan that was secured in 2011 to fund a portion of the Lenoir Woods ILU expansion. To date, there has been no draw on the loan. Any draw balance is expected to be repaid with entrance fee proceeds from the Laclede Groves ILU expansion. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that LSS will maintain operating profitability and liquidity metrics consistent with recent trends. The Laclede Groves and Lenoir Woods projects should be completed on or before schedule and be additive to overall results. While management is reviewing various capital plans, Fitch expects limited, if any, additional debt over the next two years. LSS is a Type-C provider headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. LSS directly or through various affiliated nonprofit corporations, owns, operates, and manages a regional, multi-site senior living system comprised of 15 owned facilities or campuses, and three communities under LSS management but not owned by LSS or any of its affiliates. These communities are located throughout Missouri and Illinois, with a high concentration in the St. Louis area. LSS had total operating revenues of $147.6 million in fiscal 2011. LSS' disclosure practices are excellent. In addition to audited financial statements, quarterly disclosure includes balance sheet, income statement, statement of cash flows, occupancy statistics and detailed management discussion and analysis. 