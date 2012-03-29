(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Overview
-- Our 'BB' ratings on U.S. solar solution provider and semiconductor
wafer manufacturer MEMC remain on CreditWatch where we placed them with
negative implications on Dec. 12, 2011.
-- We continue to have discussions with the company's management and plan
to resolve the CreditWatch by the end of April.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services stated that its 'BB'
ratings on MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. remain on CreditWatch, where
we placed them with negative implications on Dec. 12, 2011. At the same time, we
revised the company's business risk profile to weak from fair. The '4'
recovery rating remains unchanged.
Rationale
The CreditWatch action reflected the effects of challenging business
conditions on the solar panel manufacturing industry, including regulatory
changes, panel oversupply, and potential political pushback.
To date, a large amount of demand for solar panels came from Europe, with
countries such as Germany and Italy providing very generous feed-in tariffs.
With countries dramatically reducing these incentives, demand for panels in
the region has dropped precipitously. Worldwide supply remains slow to react,
resulting in substantial oversupply. Demand has been slow to respond to these
dramatic price declines, which is pressuring panel manufacturers and their
suppliers. We expect that worldwide solar demand in 2012 will be essentially
flat year over year.
The U.S. Dept. of Energy's Loan Guarantee Program ended in 2011. It was
instrumental in the financing of renewable energy projects, including solar
power. With this program gone, the financing environment for renewable
projects may be increasingly difficult.
Also, the high profile bankruptcies of Solyndra LLC and Evergreen Solar LLC
may result in a political climate in the U.S. that creates more hurdles for
solar.
In 2011, MEMC was directly exposed to the solar panel market through its solar
materials business, which produced silicon wafers to be made into solar
panels. The company was and continues to be exposed to the solar energy market
broadly through its SunEdison business, which builds and manages solar energy
installations.
On Dec. 8, 2011, the company said it was taking a number of restructuring
measures, including workforce reductions, the idling of manufacturing
facilities, and organizational restructuring. Two of the more significant
actions was combining the solar materials and SunEdison businesses into a
combined Solar Energy segment and reducing the production of solar materials
to satisfy internal wafering demands only. By combining the materials and
SunEdison segments, the company could see its margins improve on two fronts.
First, the company should see a lower operating cost profile, as this
combination should allow the company to more efficiently manage organizational
resources. Second, lower realized prices for wafers can contribute to lower
costs for solar energy installations. Over time, this should help improve the
margins that SunEdison realizes with its solar installations. Successfully
combining the business units will be crucial in MEMC's ability to realize the
forecast $200 million in annualized cash flow benefits through 2012.
CreditWatch
The negative CreditWatch indicates that there is a high possibility that we
could lower the ratings in the near term. Throughout the process of the
CreditWatch listing we have been meeting with company management and
reassessing the financial outlook for the company in light of the changes to
the company's cost structure, business unit realignment, and industry trends.
We expect to resolve this CreditWatch by the end of April.
Ratings List
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch
MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB/Watch Neg/--
Senior unsecured BB/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 4
(New York Ratings Team)