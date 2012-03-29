(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Bluffton, Ind.-based specialty equipment rental provider NESCO LLC is
proposing a senior note offering to refinance a portion of existing
debt and
fund a one-time dividend.
-- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to NESCO.
-- We are also assigning preliminary issue and recovery ratings to the
proposed $275 million second-lien notes, which the company is co-issuing with
NESCO Holdings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
continue to operate with credit metrics appropriate for the rating.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'B' corporate credit rating to privately owned Bluffton, Ind.-based NESCO LLC.
The outlook is stable.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned a 'B-' preliminary issue rating
(one notch below the preliminary corporate credit rating) to the proposed new
$275 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2017. NESCO LLC and NESCO
Holdings Corp. are the co-issuers of the notes. We also assigned this debt a
'5' preliminary recovery rating, indicating modest (10%-30%) recovery in a
payment default scenario. We expect the company to use the proceeds to repay
its existing bridge financing, pay down a portion of its balance under its
existing asset-based loan (ABL) facility, and fund a $60 million dividend to
its equity sponsor, Platinum Equity, and to management.
Rationale
The preliminary ratings on NESCO LLC reflect the company's "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. NESCO LLC provides
specialty rental equipment for the electric power transmission and
distribution (T&D) industry. Its customers are utilities and utility
contractors. We expect the company's operating performance to benefit in the
next 12-18 months as utilities increasingly outsource T&D maintenance and
construction activity and utility contractors shift toward rentals versus
owned equipment.
NESCO's weak business risk profile primarily reflects its narrow scope of
operations as a participant in the niche, competitive, and highly fragmented
T&D specialty equipment rental industry. The company's multiregional
footprint, young fleet age, and good EBITDA margin should continue to somewhat
temper its weaknesses. NESCO operates from 32 locations across the U.S. and
Canada and manages an equipment fleet of more than 2,000 units. We expect that
the company will maintain its dependence on the T&D end market and should
further expand its geographic presence over time. We view the company as
having some customer concentration.
Rentals account for most of the company's sales, and lower-margin new- and
used-equipment sales account for a small portion. We believe rentals will
comprise a growing majority of the company's revenue going forward. Equipment
rentals likely will continue to become more popular, which we attribute to
contractors relying more on rentals, rather than purchasing their own
equipment, because of the limited number of projects and uncertainty on future
projects. NESCO had modest revenues in its fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. In
our view, improved volumes combined with increasing rental rates due to the
limited supply of specialty equipment should lead to revenue growth in the
high single digits in the next 12 months. We expect NESCO's cost flexibility
and better volumes to allow the company to maintain its good margins, typical
for equipment rental companies.
The company's financial risk profile is highly leveraged. Pro forma for the
recapitalization, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 5.8x and funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt was about 10%, which is in line with our
expectations for the rating of FFO to debt of about 10%. We believe NESCO's
leverage will likely improve to about 5x over the next 12 months as EBITDA
increases and the company repays a portion of its ABL revolver. Our ratings do
not incorporate the possibility of a significant acquisition or other
meaningful shareholder initiatives.
Liquidity
We believe NESCO has "adequate" liquidity. Our assessment of NESCO's liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We believe the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12
months.
-- We believe net sources will remain positive, even in the event of a
15% decline in EBITDA.
-- We expect that the company would remain in compliance with its
springing covenants for the ABL revolving credit facility even if EBITDA drops
by about 15%.
We expect NESCO to maintain negligible cash balances and to rely mainly on the
availability of its ABL to fund capital expenditures, its primary use of
funds. We estimate capital expenditures, net of asset sales to be modest. Pro
forma for the refinancing, the company should have roughly $90 million
available under its $175 million asset-based loan revolving credit facility.
Springing financial covenants of maximum total leverage and minimum
fixed-charge coverage ratios govern the credit facility. The covenants aren't
in effect as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect NESCO to maintain a level of
availability under the revolver such that the covenants remain untested over
the next four to six quarters.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NESCO
LLC, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect the company to operate within credit measures
commensurate for the ratings, specifically FFO to debt of about 10%.
We could lower the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, which could
result from an unexpected decline in T&D spending, or if the company purchases
equipment to an extent that reduces availability under the ABL and increases
the likelihood that it could breach a covenant. We could also lower the
ratings if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, which may
include larger-than-expected acquisitions or distributions to its sponsor,
causing FFO to debt to remain meaningfully less than 10% for an extended
period. Conversely, if the long-term competitiveness of NESCO's business
remains healthy--and if the company's credit measures (including FFO to debt
greater than 15%), liquidity, and financial policies support this trend--we
could raise the ratings.
Ratings List
New Ratings
NESCO LLC
Corporate credit rating B(prelim)/Stable/--
NESCO LLC
NESCO Holdings Corp.
Senior secured
$275 mil. second-lien notes due 2017 B-(prelim)
Recovery rating 5(prelim)
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)