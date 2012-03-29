EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit near 6-yr high on Vale shareholder proposal

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose to a nearly six-year high on Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a company with no defined controlling shareholders. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, gained nearly 7 percent, driving gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 1.16 percent. Shares in Bradespar, a key shareholder in holding company Valepar SA, posted their biggest int