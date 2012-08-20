Aug 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to Unum Group's (NYSE:UNM) $250 million issue of 30-year senior notes. The rating on the new issuance reflects Unum's strong competitive position in group and voluntary products, stabilized operating profitability, conservative investment portfolio, and strong capitalization. Offsetting these positive factors are Unum's growth challenges and the possibility of elevated disability claims as a result of the sustained challenging macroeconomic conditions and the historical volatility that the group has experienced in its disability products. We expect Unum to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes. We believe that this issuance will modestly enhance near-term liquidity and financial flexibility. We expect the company to maintain EBITDA interest coverage at more than 10x, with the adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio likely remaining less than 25%. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST Unum Group Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- New Rating Unum Group $250 Mil. 30-Year Senior Notes Senior Unsecured Debt BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.