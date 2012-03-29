(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Wells Fargo Home Equity as a
residential mortgage subordinate-lien servicer.
-- The company completed its portfolio conversion of all lines and loans
from the former Wachovia Bank N.A.'s system platform.
-- Concurrently, the company standardized all systems and processing
functions across the servicing operation.
-- The company continues to focus on ensuring that its operations are
compliant with the regulatory requirements affecting the servicing industry.
March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE
AVERAGE ranking on Wells Fargo Home Equity (WFHE) as a residential mortgage
subordinate-lien servicer. The outlook is stable.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- The company has successfully consolidated and standardized its systems
following Wells Fargo & Co.'s acquisition of Wachovia Bank N.A., resulting in
a more uniform approach to servicing its loan portfolio.
-- WFHE augmented its technology environment in customer service, loss
mitigation, and other areas to improve the customer experience.
-- The experience levels of management and staff are good, in our opinion.
-- The dual auditing mechanisms continue to provide reliable oversight
over the operation, and the planned addition of another level of control will
add yet another monitoring mechanism.
-- The servicer improved its training program by adding pertinent topics
affecting the industry.
Weaknesses:
-- There was a repeat finding in a default audit that still requires
remediation.
-- It remains to be seen how the regulatory orders affecting servicing
practices issued earlier by the Office of the Controller of the Currency and
through the recently announced attorney general's settlement with various
large servicers will affect the company, and we will monitor how the company
complies with and implements the actions these bodies require.
WFHE services Wells Fargo Bank's residential subordinate-lien portfolio, which
consists of home equity lines of credit (HELOC) and closed-end second-lien
mortgages. WFHE was formed just before the merger between Wells Fargo & Co.
and Norwest Corp. in November 1998. Initially, other areas/businesses of the
parent supported subordinate-lien servicing. This changed in late 2001 when
WFHE gradually began to assume direct servicing responsibilities for these
assets. The parent organization, Wells Fargo & Co., acquired Wachovia in 2008.
We affirmed our subrankings at ABOVE AVERAGE for both management and
organization and loan administration. We consider WFHE's financial position to
be Sufficient.
In mid 2011, the company, in our opinion, successfully completed the
conversion of the remaining loan and line accounts from the former Wachovia
into its existing servicing operations. There is now a common system used by
all employees along with consolidating other previously separate functions
performed by portfolio type (i.e., WFHE versus Wachovia). Additionally, WFHE
implemented a unified interactive voice response (IVR) system and Web site
that has enhanced efficiencies and reduced redundancies associated with
operating two distinct technology applications. Finally, the company adopted
standardized performance reporting statistics, which we view as thorough, that
better assist management in monitoring both the portfolio and staff metrics.
Importantly, additional training addressing single point of contact was
introduced in 2011 that provides, in our opinion, a solid learning foundation
for its employees. Dual auditing mechanisms remain in effect, and, to further
strengthen internal controls, WFHE added a separate team to review vendor
metrics as compared against service level agreements, and this same area now
performs testing on accuracy of transactions affecting high-risk areas. We
believe the company further improved its systems environment by adding voice
over the internet protocol and rolling out a common customer service
application used by Wells Fargo Bank.
Standard & Poor's Servicer Evaluation Analytical Methodology (SEAM) metrics
generally indicate that the company is a capable performer compared with
similar peers. The company's newly formed fraud risk management committee
represents, in our opinion, a more structured routine for discussing and
trending fraud issues. Based on a SEAM comparison, WFHE's customer service
call center metrics and turnover rates are comparable with its peer group. We
consider WFHE's default experience levels to be quite good based on SEAM data,
and the collection call center metrics are somewhat better than other similar
servicers we follow. The addition of a new dedicated group that makes a final
attempt at completing a possible workout while a loan is in foreclosure
represents what we believe is an appropriately proactive effort designed to
cure the account and mitigate potential future losses. Customers now also have
the ability to ascertain the status of their modification online. As an
offsetting factor, there was a repeat audit finding pertaining to the default
area, and management is in the process of implementing a corrective action
plan to remediate the issue.
OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable. Now that WFHE has consolidated its portfolio, it
intends to concentrate on complying with the various regulatory orders
affecting the industry, specifically the OCC consent order and recent attorney
general's settlement, through increased training and a focus on ensuring
processes are adequate to maintain a satisfactory control environment.
Management also indicated they will continue to assess and try to improve upon
various performance metrics. We expect WFHE to remain a competitive player in
the residential subordinate-lien marketplace.
