March 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Charter Communications Operating, LLC's (CCO) proposed five-year, $1.1 billion revolving credit facility and its seven-year, $750 million term loan D. Proceeds from the term loan D will be used to refinance amounts outstanding under the company's existing term loan B-1 ($78 million outstanding) and term loan B-2 ($10 million outstanding) and repay a portion of its term loan C ($3 billion outstanding). The company is expected to use proceeds from the new revolving credit facility to repay amounts outstanding under the existing $1.3 billion extended revolving credit facility and pay related transaction expenses. CCO is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) Charter had approximately $12.8 billion of debt (principal value) outstanding including $3.9 billion of senior secured debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. The new credit facilities, along with the successful cash tender offers completed earlier this year are a modest positive for Charter's credit profile. The transactions are in line with the company's overall financial strategy to simplify its capital structure and extend its maturity profile. Fitch continues to expect Charter's debt structure will evolve into a more traditional hold-co/op-co structure, with senior unsecured debt issued by CCOH and senior secured debt issued by CCO, while eliminating the second lien tier of the company's debt structure and reducing Charter's overall reliance on secured debt. Charter's liquidity position is adequate given the current rating and is primarily supported by the borrowing capacity from CCO's new $1.1 billion revolver (availability of approximately $785 million upon closing) and expected free cash flow generation. Commitments under the new revolver are expected to expire during April 2017. After considering the results of the debt tenders completed in February 2012, the $500 million draw from COO's term loan A credit facility as well as the new term loan D, Charter had approximately $230 million of debt scheduled to mature during 2012 followed by $267 million in 2013 and $418 million in 2014. Fitch's ratings incorporate Charter's more viable capital structure, increased financial flexibility and stable liquidity profile. Additionally the ratings are supported by Charter's size and scale as the fourth largest cable MSO in the United States. Fitch believes that Charter's capital structure along with a relatively stable operating profile positions the company to generate sustainable amounts of free cash flow (FCF, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends). Charter generated approximately $426 million of FCF during 2011, which followed approximately $702 million of FCF during 2010. Higher interest costs and increased cash requirement for working capital purposes have pressured FCF generation during 2011. Fitch anticipates 2012 FCF generation will be similar to the company's 2011 FCF levels. Ratings concerns center on Charter's elevated financial leverage (relative to other large cable multiple system operators ), a comparatively weaker subscriber clustering profile and service penetration rates that lag behind industry leaders. Moreover Charter's ability to adapt to the evolving operating environment while maintaining its relative competitive position given the challenging competitive environment and weak housing and employment trends remains a key consideration. Importantly Charter continues to deploy DOCSIS 3.0 and switched digital video throughout its cable plant, which positions the company to efficiently manage its cable plant bandwidth innovate its service offerings. Fitch believes that Charter's financial strategy will begin to shift from its balance sheet to enhancing shareholder returns during 2012 given that the company is approaching its leverage target of between 4 times (x) and 4.5x. During the course of 2011, Charter repurchased approximately $733 million of its shares through private transactions and board approved share repurchase programs. Debt outstanding as of year end 2011 totaled approximately $12.8 billion (principal value), of which 31% was senior secured. Leverage for the year ended 2011 was 4.8x. Fitch estimates pro forma leverage, adjusting for the tenders and new credit facilities, is 4.9x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch believes that Charters credit profile will improve modestly during the ratings horizon with leverage declining to 4.5x by the end of 2012 and approach 4.2x by the end of 2014. Fitch anticipates the company will reduce debt from approximately $13 billion (pro forma for transactions) to approximately $12.6 billion during 2012 reflecting schedule credit facility amortization. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the company will continue to extend its maturity schedule and Fitch's expectation that Charter's operating profile will not materially decline during the near term in the face of competition and poor housing and employment conditions. Positive rating actions would be contemplated as leverage declines below 4.5x, and the company demonstrates progress in closing gaps relative to its industry peers on service penetration rates and strategic bandwidth initiatives. Fitch believes that negative rating actions would likely coincide with a leveraging transaction, the adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy, or a perceived weakening of Charter's competitive position. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 