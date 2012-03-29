(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Standard & Poor's notes that on March 27, 2012, the federal judge
presiding over the bankruptcy of Southern Montana Electric Generation and
Transmission Co-op (SMGT) approved the cooperative's request to terminate its
power purchase agreement (PPA) with PPL EnergyPlus LLC (contracting on behalf of
PPL Montana LLC ). Our outlook revision (to stable from positive)
on PPL Montana in January 2012 factored the risk that the project may lose this
in-the-money contract. We have noted that the termination of the PPA increases
PPL Montana's exposure to the merchant power market. Our assumptions for
merchant power prices in the Mid-Columbia region are about 50% lower than the
contractual terms of the PPA. While we expect PPL Montana to sell the excess
power into the merchant market and achieve debt service coverage ratios adequate
for its rated level, we will monitor the merchant market to see if it is
challenged by incremental wind and hydro generation, further affecting PPL
Montana's operating and financial profile.
(New York Ratings Team)