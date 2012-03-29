(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Standard & Poor's notes that on March 27, 2012, the federal judge presiding over the bankruptcy of Southern Montana Electric Generation and Transmission Co-op (SMGT) approved the cooperative's request to terminate its power purchase agreement (PPA) with PPL EnergyPlus LLC (contracting on behalf of PPL Montana LLC ). Our outlook revision (to stable from positive) on PPL Montana in January 2012 factored the risk that the project may lose this in-the-money contract. We have noted that the termination of the PPA increases PPL Montana's exposure to the merchant power market. Our assumptions for merchant power prices in the Mid-Columbia region are about 50% lower than the contractual terms of the PPA. While we expect PPL Montana to sell the excess power into the merchant market and achieve debt service coverage ratios adequate for its rated level, we will monitor the merchant market to see if it is challenged by incremental wind and hydro generation, further affecting PPL Montana's operating and financial profile. (New York Ratings Team)