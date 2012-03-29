(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two classes issued by
Crest 2000-1 Ltd./Corp (Crest 2000-1). A complete list of rating actions follows
at the end of this press release.
Since Fitch's last rating action in April 2011, one asset, an interest only bond
representing approximately 31.1% of the portfolio, has been downgraded.
Currently, one asset (2.9%) in the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating in the
'CCC' category and below. Over this period, the class C notes have received $8.2
million in paydowns for a total of $15.4 million in principal repayment since
issuance.
This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit
Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio.
The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by
Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest
rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow
Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets
that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term
maturities. The breakeven rates in Fitch's cash flow model for the class C notes
are generally consistent with the ratings assigned below. While 88.5% of the
underlying collateral has a Fitch rating of 'AAA', an upgrade to the class was
not considered given the increased concentration of the pool.
The class D notes, currently uncollateralized by approximately $9.7 million,
have been affirmed at 'Csf', indicating that default is inevitable. With 97.1%
of the remaining collateral rated investment grade, Fitch expects a moderate
recovery on the notes.
The Stable Outlook on the class A notes is due to Fitch's view that the notes
are likely to pay in full within the next year. Fitch does not assign Outlooks
to classes rated 'CCC' and below.
Crest 2000-1 is a static collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed on
Nov. 3, 2000. The current portfolio consists of seven bonds from six obligors,
of which 88.5% are commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), 8.6% are
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and 2.9% are commercial
asset-backed securities. Additionally, there is one interest only (IO) security.
Fitch has affirmed the following classes:
--$7,071,143 class C notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$21,000,000 class D notes at 'Csf'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)