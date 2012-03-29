(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Overview
-- EDENOR has shown very weak performance in 2011, and we expect that the
company will face cash constraints in the short term.
-- On March 27, 2012, we downgraded EDENOR to 'CCC+' from 'B-', but, as
the downgrade of EDENOR doesn't affect EASA's credit quality, we are affirming
our 'CCC' global scale ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on EASA.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EASA's expected cash
sources and potential financial assistance from its parent will allow the
company to cover its financial obligations through 2012.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC'
ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Argentina-based holding
company Electricidad Argentina S.A. (EASA). The outlook remained
stable.
Rationale
We based our affirmation on our assessment that EASA's credit quality is
already lower than that of its subsidiary Empresa Distribuidora Y
Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDENOR; CCC+/Negative/--), which we
downgraded to
'CCC+' on March 27, 2012. Also, we continue to see the same incentives for
EASA's parent company, Pampa Energia S.A., to support it in the short term and
under our base-case assumptions. Nevertheless, in the medium-to-long term, we
believe that EASA's credit quality will mirror that of EDENOR and that Pampa
will have incentives to support temporary cash shortfalls as long as it sees
value in EDENOR.
The ratings on EASA continue to reflect its "vulnerable" business risk
profile, mirroring EDENOR's. This profile incorporates the high political and
regulatory risks the company faces in Argentina. The ratings also reflect
EASA's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, characterized by weak debt
coverage, and some currency mismatch risk from its financial debt being
denominated in U.S. dollars. As of December 2011, its parent company, Pampa,
held a significant proportion of EASA's notes due 2022, providing some
flexibility and partially mitigating the negative factors.
In 2011, EASA's cash sources increased significantly as a result of new
agreements for technical assistance with Empresa Distribuidora de Energia
Norte S.A. (EDEN) and Empresa Distribuidora Electrica Regional S.A. (EMDERSA)
(both not rated) that were transferred to EASA after EDENOR acquired these
companies in March 2011. Consequently, we expect EASA to continue receiving
annual fees of $2.5 million from EDENOR and approximately $3 million from
EMDERSA and EDEN. However, we don't expect it to receive any dividends from
EDENOR, at least in the next two years.
EASA has a 51% interest in EDENOR. EDENOR is Argentina's largest electricity
distribution company by customers and power sales. It has a 95-year concession
contract, which started in 1992, to distribute electricity in a densely
populated area of about 7 million people in the northwest of Buenos Aires
province and north of the city of Buenos Aires. EDENOR currently holds a
99.99% shareholding controlling interest in AESEBA S.A. (not rated) and a
78.56% stake in EMDERSA. EMDERSA distributes electricity in the provinces of
San Luis, La Rioja, and Salta through its subsidiaries. AESEBA is also an
electricity distributor in the northern part of the province of Buenos Aires
through its 90% interest in EDEN. EDENOR is currently in the process of
selling part of its stake in EMDERSA.
Liquidity
We assess EASA's liquidity position as "less than adequate," based on the
company's limited individual cash flow generation. Individually, as of
December 2011, the company's cash holdings and short-term liquid investments
amounted to about $159,345, compared with short-term debt of $272,466. We
believe that EASA will receive fees in excess of $5 million, which would not
be sufficient to cover operating expenses of $600,000 and debt service of
approximately $5.5 million. However, the company enjoys some financial
flexibility as it maintains an intercompany credit of $4.9 million to be
collected in June 2012. Also, its parent, Pampa, held a significant proportion
of EASA's notes due 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2011, EASA was in compliance with its
covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EASA's cash generation and
Pampa's support, if needed, will cover EASA's financial obligations through
2012. Any ratings upside is limited by the company's highly leveraged
financial position and weak debt coverage measures. On the other hand, we
could lower the ratings if we perceive lower-than-expected incentives for
Pampa to support its subsidiary.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Electricidad Argentina S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Scale CCC/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured
Global Scale CCC
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)