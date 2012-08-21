U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
Aug 21 - In a report published Aug. 20, 2012, titled "North American Credit Conditions Are Clouded By Heightened Global Uncertainty," Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it believes the chance of another recession in the U.S. has risen, while the odds of a true double-dip downturn in the eurozone economy remain high. "We do not believe the U.S. and European economies will improve substantially in the next year, even under our base-case economic scenarios. With the global economy weakening amid considerable downside risks, we anticipate more challenging credit conditions ahead," said Standard & Poor's senior managing director John Bilardello. At the same time, the possible contagion from the European debt crisis, the potential so-called "fiscal cliff" (the collection of fiscal-tightening events set to occur at the end of this year and the beginning of 2013 without agreements to avert them), and the risk of a hard landing for China's economy have added greater uncertainty to U.S. economic prospects in upcoming months. In Canada, the current mix of international and domestic macroeconomic conditions could bring about a rising level of unemployment and further constrain income growth for Canadian workers. These developments may potentially impair consumers' debt servicing capacity and amplify Canada's vulnerability to a housing market correction at some point in the future. However, our baseline assumption is that Canada's housing market is positioned for a soft landing. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
