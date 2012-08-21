Aug 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Ryazan Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B+', Short-term foreign currency at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'A(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also affects the region's outstanding domestic bonds of RUB2.1bn. The ratings reflect the region's declining refinancing pressure, expected minor improvement of the volatile budgetary performance and very low contingent risk from public sector companies controlled by the region. However, the ratings also factor in the region's modest economy and relatively high direct risk, in a national context. Fitch notes that strengthening of the debt coverage metrics and containment of the direct risk to current balance ratio at about 6-8 years would lead to an upgrade. Conversely, deterioration of debt coverage ratios coupled with increasing refinancing pressure due to the high proportion of short-term bank loans would lead to a downgrade. Fitch expects Ryazan region to demonstrate a minor improvement in its budgetary performance with margins averaging about 8% in 2012-2014. Operating expenditure will grow in 2012 due to reallocation of healthcare responsibilities to the regional budget from municipalities. This will be compensated by an increasing proportion of personal income tax allocated to the region and overall expansion of the region's tax base due to economic growth. Due to a decline in current transfers from the federation, the region's operating margin deteriorated to 6% in 2011 from 10% one year earlier. Fitch expects Ryazan region's direct risk to increase to RUB17bn by end-2012 or about 53% of current revenue. Fitch expects the region's capex to decline to below 20% of total expenditure in 2012-2014, leading to low deficit and declining borrowing needs. In relative terms, the region's debt will start to gradually decline in 2013-2014. The region's direct risk increased to 52% of current revenue or RUB15bn at end-2011 from 40% of current revenue or RUB11.2bn a year earlier. Fitch estimates the region's immediate refinancing needs in 2012 as moderate at about 28% of direct risk as of 1 July 2012, while a year earlier refinancing risk was about 60% of direct risk. The administration has improved debt management practices by contracting medium-term bank loans with maturities spread until 2015. Interest payments decreased to RUB0.8bn in 2011 from RUB1bn a year earlier, indicating another improvement in debt management. The region's contingent risk is immaterial and limited to RUB14m indebtedness of the region's public sector enterprises (PSEs). Consequently, in Fitch's view, the region's budget faces very low risk stemming from potential financial difficulties of the PSEs. The region's economy is not large compared to national peers but is fairly diversified and benefits from close proximity to Moscow, the country's capital. Gross regional product increased to 4.6% in 2011 (2010: 4.5%) primarily supported by growth of industrial output. This positively affected tax revenue proceeds. Ryazan Region is located in the centre of the European part of Russia. Its capital, the City of Ryazan, is located 196km south-east of Moscow. The region contributed 0.5% of the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 0.8% of the country's population. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 17 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States