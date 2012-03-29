(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - OVERVIEW
-- GreatAmerica Leasing Receivables Funding LLC's series 2012-1 note
issuance is an ABS securitization backed by small-ticket equipment leases and
loans and associated equipment.
-- We assigned our ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support,
payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors.
March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
GreatAmerica Leasing Receivables Funding LLC's $376.488 million
receivables-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by
small-ticket equipment leases and loans and associated equipment.
The ratings reflect our view of:
-- The availability of approximately 17.50%, 13.50%, and 10.95% credit
support to the class A, B, and C notes, respectively, based on stressed
break-even cash flow scenarios. These credit support levels provide coverage
of more than 4.75x, 3.75x, and 3.37x times our expected net loss range of
3.10%-3.35% for the class A, B, and C notes, respectively.
-- The transaction's ability to withstand more than 1.5x our expected net
loss level in our "what-if" scenario analysis before becoming vulnerable to a
negative CreditWatch action and/or a potential downgrade.
-- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash
flow modeling scenarios that we believe are appropriate for the assigned
rating categories.
-- The highly diversified collateral characteristics of the securitized
pool of equipment leases and loans.
-- The historically consistent loss performance of GreatAmerica Leasing
Corp.'s contract portfolio.
-- The transaction's legal structure.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
GreatAmerica Leasing Receivables Funding LLC - Series 2012-1
Class Rating Type Interest Amount
rate (mil. $)
A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 88.12
A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 72.89
A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 100.47
A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 88.00
B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 16.01
C A+ (sf) Subordinate Fixed 11.00
