March 29 - -- Panama-based Bladex announced an increase in the total amount of its new, five-year bullet notes, issued under a medium-term euro program for up to $2.25 billion, to $400 million from $350 million.

-- The increase in the issuance will not affect Bladex's credit metrics.

-- The rating on the notes remains unchanged at 'BBB'.

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB' foreign currency rating on new senior unsecured notes issued by Panama-based Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. (Bladex; BBB/Stable/A-2) remained unchanged after an amount increase.

The new, five-year bullet notes, issued under a medium-term euro program for up to $2.25 billion, accrue an interest coupon of 3.75%. The company announced an increase in the total amount issued to $400 million from $350 million.

We don't expect the increase in the issuance to affect Bladex's credit metrics," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Laurence Wattraint.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Rating Unchanged Senior Unsecured $400 mil 3.75% euro notes due 2017

Foreign Currency BBB

