(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating to Akron, Ohio-based The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.'s $1.2 billion senior secured second-lien term loan. At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '2' to the term loan, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive substantial recovery (70%-90%) in the event of a payment default. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Goodyear, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.) The company is refinancing its domestic credit facilities. The commitment under its senior secured second-lien term loan will remain at $1.2 billion and will be extended to 2019. Its senior secured, first-lien asset based revolving credit facility will be increased from $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion and its maturity will be extended to 2017. The proceeds under the amended and restated term loan will be used to repay the existing term loan and to fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes of Goodyear Tire and its subsidiaries. The company's obligations under both credit facilities will be guaranteed by each of its existing and subsequently acquired direct or indirect domestic and Canadian subsidiaries. The second-lien term loan will be secured by second-priority security interests in all accounts receivable and inventory of the parent company and its domestic and Canadian subsidiaries, a second-priority pledge of applicable capital stock of each existing and subsequently acquired subsidiaries of Goodyear, perfected second-priority security interests in substantially all the other tangible and intangible assets of the parent company and its domestic and Canadian subsidiaries, and perfected second-priority security interests in mortgages on certain U.S. property, plant and equipment. The first-lien revolving facility will have a first-priority interest or pledge in the collateral securing the second lien term loan. Our 'BB-' rating on Goodyear Tire reflects the company's high leverage and the substantial competition in both the replacement and original equipment tire markets. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research report on Goodyear Tire published Dec. 14, 2011.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- New Rating The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. $1.2B sr secd second-lien term loan BB

Recovery rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)