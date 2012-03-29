(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Fitch Ratings rates Flowers Foods, Inc.'s (Flowers) $400 million
4.375% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2022 'BBB'. Proceeds will be used to
repay debt outstanding under the credit facility, to fund future acquisitions,
and for general corporate purposes and working capital.
The notes contain the standard protection for bondholders in the form of an
offer to repurchase upon a change of control triggering event. The provision
applies if there is a change of control at the 50% level and the company is
downgraded below investment grade by at least two of Flowers' three rating
agencies as a result.
On a pro-forma basis, Debt/EBITDA leverage would be approximately 1.7 times (x)
and well within the 3.5x maximum level in the revolving credit agreement. It
would also equate to leverage on a rent-adjusted (EBITDAR) basis of nearly 3.6x
which is moderately high for the rating category. Nonetheless, Fitch expects
that EBITDAR leverage will decline to the 3x range within 12-18 months based on
$90 million in term loan A scheduled debt amortizations and some improvement in
EBITDA buttressed by the positive EBITDA contributions from any future
acquisitions.
Flowers' current ratings and Stable Outlook reflect its leading position in
baked goods in the U.S. and its No. 1 market share in the southern U.S. - the
primary market in which it competes - and good credit protection measures. After
the company repays $225 million in revolving credit balances outstanding as of
Dec. 31, 2011, it should have significant liquidity with full availability under
the $500 million commitment and near-term cash balances in the $175 million
range. Fitch expects that management will continue to be prudent in managing its
credit protection measures while executing its growth strategy. Please see
Fitch's press release of Mar 28, 2012 for more details, available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'.
For the fiscal year 2011, revenues increased 8% to $2.8 billion with added sales
from the Tasty Baking Company acquisition (5%), price/mix (3%) and volume
declines of .9%. Operating profit declined 8% to $203 million hampered modestly
by increased ingredient and packaging costs as well as $6 million in acquisition
related costs. EBITDA of $297 million was essentially flat with the prior year.
Free cash flow (FCF) was negative $24 million due to hedging-related activities
given highly volatile commodity costs during 2011. Fitch expects FCF to be
positive and materially better than last year as long as input costs remain
relatively stable.
Fitch currently rates Flowers' as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Revolving Credit Facility 'BBB'
--Term Loan A 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
