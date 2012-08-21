Overview
-- U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Energy XXI
(Bermuda) Ltd. reported strong financial and operational performance
for its fiscal year ended June 30.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'B'. Our 'B'
senior unsecured debt ratings remain unchanged. We revised our recovery rating
on the senior unsecured debt to '5' from '4'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EXXI will maintain
above-average financial and operational performance over the next 12 to 18
months. Debt leverage should remain about 1.5x and reserve replacement 80% to
90%.
Rating Action
On Aug. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Bermuda-based exploration and production company Energy XXI
(Bermuda) Ltd. (EXXI) to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior
unsecured debt to '5', indicating expectations for modest (10% to 30%)
recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'. The 'B' senior unsecured
debt ratings remain unchanged.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our expectation that EXXI will maintain its solid
operating performance, including minimum reserve replacement of about 85% or
better, a proved developed reserve life of about five years, and above-average
profitability. For its fiscal year ended June 30, the company replaced nearly
120% of production and ended the year with a proved developed reserve life of
about five years. We view these as above-average measures relative to its
peers in the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf Coast regions. We expect EXXI's
profitability, about $34 per boe for 2012, to remain strong for the rating.
The revision of the recovery rating reflects a decrease in estimated recovery
prospects following an analysis of June 30, 2012 reserves. Reserves were
evaluated using our recovery price assumptions, $45 crude oil and $4 natural
gas, as well as current cost levels. Largely as a result of increased
operating costs versus year-ago levels, the estimated value of EXXI's reserves
materially declined, and the estimated recovery on unsecured debt fell below
30%.
The ratings on Energy XXI (Bermuda) Ltd. reflect our assessment of its "weak"
business risk, "aggressive" financial risk, and "strong" liquidity profiles.
The company's moderate reserve size, focus on the difficult Gulf of Mexico
region that requires high reinvestment to maintain production and reserve
levels, and an elevated cost structure limit the benefits of its above-average
profitability. Rating factors also include the company's improved liquidity
and cash flows, near-term free cash flow generation and expectations for a
focus on maintaining low debt leverage.
We expect financial measures to remain strong for the rating, buffering the
higher operational risk of the Gulf of Mexico region. We expect debt leverage
to remain 1.5x or less and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to exceed 60%
over the next 18 months. These expectations reflect our oil and natural gas
price assumptions of $85 per barrel WTI crude oil and $2.50 per mmBtu natural
gas for the remainder of 2012, and $80 per barrel WTI and $3.00 natural gas in
2013. Both price assumptions have been adjusted for regional price
differentials. In particular, EXXI's oil production benefits from positive
price differentials, which we have assumed to be $10 over the next 12 months.
For fiscal 2013, we expect EBITDA of about $1 billion and FFO of about $800
million. Finally, interest coverage should remain strong at over 10x, and EXXI
should continue to generate positive free cash flow during fiscal 2013 at
projected capital spending of $700 million.
We expect EXXI's strong operating performance to continue in 2013. One of the
key factors in the rating upgrade is our expectation that EXXI will replace a
significant portion of production through the drillbit, about 120% in 2012.
Although internal reserve replacement may not always exceed 100%, we do not
expect EXXI to be dependent on acquisitions for reserve replacement, although
material growth will likely depend on mergers and acquisitions. Another
support for the rating is EXXI's favorable proved reserve life of 7.5 years,
five years on a proved developed basis, which we consider above average for
offshore reserves. This provides EXXI a longer period of time to replace
reserves and production versus peers with shorter reserve lives, who require
consistently high reserve replacement in a region with typically lower rates
of drilling success.
However, EXXI's high breakeven costs of about $50 per barrel, including
three-year average finding and development costs, are a concern given the
volatility of crude oil prices. Nevertheless, they are currently offset by its
exposure to favorable crude oil prices over the next 18 months.
EXXI has a mid-sized reserve base of 120 mmboe (71% crude oil and 68% proved
developed) located in the Gulf of Mexico. We assign a higher risk profile to
the Gulf region due to its typically higher risk drilling, steep production
declines, and risk of well damage and/or operational disruptions due to
hurricanes. As a result, we generally require Gulf-focused companies to have
stronger liquidity and financial measures than their onshore peers. EXXI
exhibits both of these. Nevertheless, the company's lack of scale and limited
asset diversity relative to much larger companies operating in the Gulf will
continue to be a constraint on ratings. The potential success of its
ultra-deep exploration with McMoRan Exploration Co. has not been factored into
ratings.
Liquidity
We view EXXI's liquidity as strong. As of July 31, 2012, EXXI had about $500
million of availability on its senior secured credit facility due December
2014 ($750 million borrowing base and about $225 million letters of credit
outstanding). In addition, the company had about $117 million of cash on hand
as of June 30, 2012. Our assessment of EXXI's liquidity profile also
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- EXXI should generate positive free operating cash flow in 2013.
-- Near-term cash flows will benefit from the positive differential for
LLS versus WTI crude oils.
-- No meaningful, near-term debt maturities.
-- Financial covenant compliance should be met, including debt leverage
of under 3.5x and interest coverage of greater than 3x.
A further benefit to liquidity is that Energy XXI does not have to post
letters of credit related to its hedging program, which would limit
availability under the facility. Nevertheless, EXXI's liquidity remains
susceptible to its adjustable borrowing base, which is a concern if crude oil
prices retreat to lower levels.
Recovery analysis
For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's on Energy XXI to be
published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EXXI will maintain
above-average financial and operational performance over the next 12 to 18
months. Debt leverage should remain about 1.5x and reserve replacement 80% to
90%.
We could lower ratings if debt leverage exceeds 3x for a prolonged period, or
if we assess liquidity as less than adequate. We believe this could occur due
to an extended period of low commodity prices such as crude oil below $60.00
per barrel and natural gas below $2.00 per mcfe, which would lower cash flows
and result in increased borrowing to fund capital spending to maintain
production levels. Alternatively, a prolonged operational disruption from a
hurricane could weaken liquidity. Finally, if the proved developed reserve
life falls below four years, likely due to poor reserve replacement, we could
lower ratings.
We currently do not expect to raise ratings over the next 12 months. An
upgrade would require EXXI to increase reserves to over 200 mmboe while
maintaining debt leverage below 3x. Given its concentration in the Gulf of
Mexico, we would also need EXXI to maintain at least a five-year proved
developed reserve life and increase its geographic diversification within the
Gulf.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Stable
To From
Energy XXI (Bermuda) Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised
Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc.
Senior Unsecured B B
Recovery Rating 5 4