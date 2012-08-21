Overview -- U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Energy XXI (Bermuda) Ltd. reported strong financial and operational performance for its fiscal year ended June 30. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'B'. Our 'B' senior unsecured debt ratings remain unchanged. We revised our recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt to '5' from '4'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EXXI will maintain above-average financial and operational performance over the next 12 to 18 months. Debt leverage should remain about 1.5x and reserve replacement 80% to 90%. Rating Action On Aug. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Bermuda-based exploration and production company Energy XXI (Bermuda) Ltd. (EXXI) to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to '5', indicating expectations for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'. The 'B' senior unsecured debt ratings remain unchanged. Rationale The upgrade reflects our expectation that EXXI will maintain its solid operating performance, including minimum reserve replacement of about 85% or better, a proved developed reserve life of about five years, and above-average profitability. For its fiscal year ended June 30, the company replaced nearly 120% of production and ended the year with a proved developed reserve life of about five years. We view these as above-average measures relative to its peers in the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf Coast regions. We expect EXXI's profitability, about $34 per boe for 2012, to remain strong for the rating. The revision of the recovery rating reflects a decrease in estimated recovery prospects following an analysis of June 30, 2012 reserves. Reserves were evaluated using our recovery price assumptions, $45 crude oil and $4 natural gas, as well as current cost levels. Largely as a result of increased operating costs versus year-ago levels, the estimated value of EXXI's reserves materially declined, and the estimated recovery on unsecured debt fell below 30%. The ratings on Energy XXI (Bermuda) Ltd. reflect our assessment of its "weak" business risk, "aggressive" financial risk, and "strong" liquidity profiles. The company's moderate reserve size, focus on the difficult Gulf of Mexico region that requires high reinvestment to maintain production and reserve levels, and an elevated cost structure limit the benefits of its above-average profitability. Rating factors also include the company's improved liquidity and cash flows, near-term free cash flow generation and expectations for a focus on maintaining low debt leverage. We expect financial measures to remain strong for the rating, buffering the higher operational risk of the Gulf of Mexico region. We expect debt leverage to remain 1.5x or less and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to exceed 60% over the next 18 months. These expectations reflect our oil and natural gas price assumptions of $85 per barrel WTI crude oil and $2.50 per mmBtu natural gas for the remainder of 2012, and $80 per barrel WTI and $3.00 natural gas in 2013. Both price assumptions have been adjusted for regional price differentials. In particular, EXXI's oil production benefits from positive price differentials, which we have assumed to be $10 over the next 12 months. For fiscal 2013, we expect EBITDA of about $1 billion and FFO of about $800 million. Finally, interest coverage should remain strong at over 10x, and EXXI should continue to generate positive free cash flow during fiscal 2013 at projected capital spending of $700 million. We expect EXXI's strong operating performance to continue in 2013. One of the key factors in the rating upgrade is our expectation that EXXI will replace a significant portion of production through the drillbit, about 120% in 2012. Although internal reserve replacement may not always exceed 100%, we do not expect EXXI to be dependent on acquisitions for reserve replacement, although material growth will likely depend on mergers and acquisitions. Another support for the rating is EXXI's favorable proved reserve life of 7.5 years, five years on a proved developed basis, which we consider above average for offshore reserves. This provides EXXI a longer period of time to replace reserves and production versus peers with shorter reserve lives, who require consistently high reserve replacement in a region with typically lower rates of drilling success. However, EXXI's high breakeven costs of about $50 per barrel, including three-year average finding and development costs, are a concern given the volatility of crude oil prices. Nevertheless, they are currently offset by its exposure to favorable crude oil prices over the next 18 months. EXXI has a mid-sized reserve base of 120 mmboe (71% crude oil and 68% proved developed) located in the Gulf of Mexico. We assign a higher risk profile to the Gulf region due to its typically higher risk drilling, steep production declines, and risk of well damage and/or operational disruptions due to hurricanes. As a result, we generally require Gulf-focused companies to have stronger liquidity and financial measures than their onshore peers. EXXI exhibits both of these. Nevertheless, the company's lack of scale and limited asset diversity relative to much larger companies operating in the Gulf will continue to be a constraint on ratings. The potential success of its ultra-deep exploration with McMoRan Exploration Co. has not been factored into ratings. Liquidity We view EXXI's liquidity as strong. As of July 31, 2012, EXXI had about $500 million of availability on its senior secured credit facility due December 2014 ($750 million borrowing base and about $225 million letters of credit outstanding). In addition, the company had about $117 million of cash on hand as of June 30, 2012. Our assessment of EXXI's liquidity profile also incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- EXXI should generate positive free operating cash flow in 2013. -- Near-term cash flows will benefit from the positive differential for LLS versus WTI crude oils. -- No meaningful, near-term debt maturities. -- Financial covenant compliance should be met, including debt leverage of under 3.5x and interest coverage of greater than 3x. A further benefit to liquidity is that Energy XXI does not have to post letters of credit related to its hedging program, which would limit availability under the facility. Nevertheless, EXXI's liquidity remains susceptible to its adjustable borrowing base, which is a concern if crude oil prices retreat to lower levels. Recovery analysis For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's on Energy XXI to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EXXI will maintain above-average financial and operational performance over the next 12 to 18 months. Debt leverage should remain about 1.5x and reserve replacement 80% to 90%. We could lower ratings if debt leverage exceeds 3x for a prolonged period, or if we assess liquidity as less than adequate. We believe this could occur due to an extended period of low commodity prices such as crude oil below $60.00 per barrel and natural gas below $2.00 per mcfe, which would lower cash flows and result in increased borrowing to fund capital spending to maintain production levels. Alternatively, a prolonged operational disruption from a hurricane could weaken liquidity. Finally, if the proved developed reserve life falls below four years, likely due to poor reserve replacement, we could lower ratings. We currently do not expect to raise ratings over the next 12 months. An upgrade would require EXXI to increase reserves to over 200 mmboe while maintaining debt leverage below 3x. Given its concentration in the Gulf of Mexico, we would also need EXXI to maintain at least a five-year proved developed reserve life and increase its geographic diversification within the Gulf. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Credit FAQ: Why Standard & Poor's Revised Its Assumptions For Recovery Analysis On Exploration And Production Companies, Nov. 3, 2010 -- Assumptions: Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Stable To From Energy XXI (Bermuda) Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc. Senior Unsecured B B Recovery Rating 5 4