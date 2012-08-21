Overview
-- Google Inc.'s revenues have risen almost 30% year over year,
its net income grew by 32%, and the company ended with $43.1 billion of cash and
securities.
-- We placed the 'AA-' corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term rating on the
company.
-- We will meet with management to review its strategic direction,
financial policy, and growth objectives before resolving the CreditWatch.
Rating Action
On Aug. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'AA-'
corporate credit rating on Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Inc. on
CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we affirmed our
'A-1+' short-term rating on the company.
Rationale
The CreditWatch reflects Google's continued strong operating performance,
while the company maintains exceptional liquidity, a conservative financial
policy, and a minimal financial risk profile. In the six months ended June 30,
2012, revenues grew almost 30% year over year, net income rose 32%, and the
company ended with $43.1 billion of cash and securities.
The ratings on search-based advertising service provider Google Inc. reflect
its "minimal" financial risk profile, its "strong" business risk profile, and
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' belief that the company will maintain the
technical, managerial, and financial wherewithal to adapt to evolving market
and delivery transitions. Operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA is below
0.5x.
CreditWatch
We will meet with management to review its strategic direction, financial
policy, and growth objectives before resolving the CreditWatch. We likely will
limit any upgrade to one notch.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Google Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Watch Pos/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+
Google Inc.
Senior Unsecured AA-/Watch Pos AA-
Ratings Affirmed
Google Inc.
Commercial Paper A-1+
