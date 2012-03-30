(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S.-based physical and digital book and entertainment distributor
Baker & Taylor's top-line performance remains pressured yet the company has
been able to maintain its margins.
-- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive based on our view
that the company's operating performance and credit protection measures will
not meaningfully improve over the near term.
-- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Charlotte, N.C.-based Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp. (Baker & Taylor) to
stable from positive. In addition, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit
rating.
At the same time, the 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two notches lower than the
'B' corporate credit rating) and '6' recovery rating on the company's $165
million 11.5% second-priority senior secured notes due July 1, 2013 remain
unchanged. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0%
to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on privately held Baker & Taylor reflect Standard & Poor's
expectations that the physical and digital book and entertainment
distributor's operating and financial performance will remain at or near
current levels, despite some revenue pressure.
We assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged,"
reflecting its leveraged capital structure, weak credit protection measures,
and moderate free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. Credit protection
metrics were relatively flat for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, because of
debt repayment offset by lower EBITDA. We expect that the recent acquisition
in the higher margin library and education segment will generate some
additional EBITDA to partially offset the bankruptcy of Borders, a major
customer in the retail segment.
Our forecast assumes that:
-- The top line remains pressured and revenues decline in the low- to
mid-single digits in fiscal 2012 (ending June 30, 2012) and are flat in fiscal
2013.
-- Gross margin will modestly improve given the company's focus on its
higher margin library and education segment and its recent acquisition.
-- Capital expenditures will be less than $20 million.
-- Moderate FOCF will be used for debt repayment.
We estimate that total debt (including unrated holding company debt) to EBITDA
should remain in the 4.8x to low-5.0x range, EBITDA to interest coverage in
the 2.0x area, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 13% to 16%
range. This is despite the rapidly evolving changes in the industry with the
acceptance of digital books and somewhat higher freight costs.
In terms of Baker & Taylor's "vulnerable" business risk profile, we believe
that the company will continue to be susceptible to small changes in costs,
given its low operating margins as a distributor. Customer concentration is
also a risk, especially given the changing landscape in its retail segment.
Still, we estimate that the company has benefited from its continued focus on
cost control. We believe the company will focus mainly on extensions of its
library and educational business, and digital media initiatives. Also, we
expect Baker & Taylor to continue moderating its acquisition activity in the
near term.
Liquidity
We believe Baker & Taylor's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the
next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash and availability under its
revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We also expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if
EBITDA declines by 15%.
-- We expect that the company will refinance its $165 million senior
secured notes due July 1, 2013, and that the springing maturity (March 21,
2013) on its $275 million asset-based senior secured revolving credit facility
will not apply.
-- We do not expect Baker & Taylor to have any covenant issues, even if
there is a 15% decline in EBITDA, because covenants do not apply unless
availability falls below a prescribed percentage of the revolving credit
facility.
-- We believe that the company has sound bank relationships given that it
amended its bank facility in August 2011 and the facility matures in five
years.
We expect the company to generate moderate FOCF, a portion of which we believe
it will use for further debt repayment.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Baker & Taylor,
to be published immediately following this report, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our outlook on Baker & Taylor is stable. We expect the company to maintain
margins and profitability measures, despite negative to flat sales growth for
the remainder of fiscal 2012 and into fiscal 2013.
We could take a negative rating action if the company has not refinanced its
upcoming maturity by September 2012. We could also do so if Baker & Taylor's
liquidity position deteriorates or it loses a major customer, resulting in
much lower EBITDA and, consequently, higher debt leverage. In addition, if
revenues decline in the mid- to high-single-digit range and gross margin
contracts by 50 basis points (bps)or more, or some combination of the two,
then we estimate that leverage would likely climb to the 6.5x area and we
would consider lowering the rating.
We could raise the rating if we see meaningful new customer additions
resulting in improved operating performance and credit protection measures,
including debt leverage of 4x or less. We estimate that this could occur if we
see a combination of positive sales growth, gross margin improvement (150 bps
or more), or further debt reduction.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch
To From
Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged
Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp.
Senior Secured CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
