March 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published an updated version of its "Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary" article for first-quarter (Q1) 2012. The article provides our assessment of the characteristics of the listed covered bond programs that contribute to our rating opinion.

We currently rate:

-- 96 covered bond programs, the ratings on which are linked to the issuer (that is, covered bonds that have or can have asset-liability mismatches); and

-- 57 covered bond programs, the ratings on which are not linked to the issuer. These covered bond programs encompass 52 Spanish multi-cedulas transactions, the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA's covered bond program, and the global covered bond programs of the Bank of Scotland PLC (GBP15 billion), Clydesdale Bank PLC Global Covered Bond Program, Barclays Bank PLC (GBP3.054 billion), and BPCE Home Loans FCT.

This article focuses only on covered bonds that have or may have an asset-liability mismatch (ALMM)--i.e., where the rating is linked to the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the issuer. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)