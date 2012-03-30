(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Overview

-- On March 28, 2012, we revised the outlook on South Africa to negative from stable and affirmed the local, foreign, and national scale ratings at 'A/A-1', 'BBB+/A-2', and 'zaAAA/zaA-1', respectively.

-- Under our criteria, insurers with a material direct exposure to a sovereign are rated no higher than the local currency rating on that sovereign.

-- Therefore, we are revising the outlooks on Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd. and Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Ltd. to negative from stable. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from stable the outlooks on South Africa-based Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd. (HRAL) and Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Ltd. (HLRAL). At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on these companies. Rationale On March 28, 2012, we revised to negative from stable the outlook on the Republic of South Africa and affirmed the ratings. Under our ratings criteria, sovereign risk is a key factor influencing the financial strength of insurers. As a result, insurers with a material direct exposure to a sovereign are rated no higher than the local currency rating on that sovereign. Our approach reflects the exposure of HRAL and HLRAL's business and investment portfolios and deposits to South Africa and the influence of general country risk factors on the companies' business franchise and financial profiles. Outlook The negative outlook on HRAL and HLRAL reflects that on South Africa. If we were to lower the sovereign credit rating on South Africa, we would also lower the ratings on HRAL and HLRAL so that they remain aligned with those on the sovereign. Positive rating action is remote without an improvement in the sovereign rating. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004

-- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd. Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/-- A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating A/Negative/-- A/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009. (New York Ratings Team)