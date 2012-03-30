(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'BBB' rating
to Weatherford International Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022 and
2042. Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay short-term debt and
general corporate purposes.
The 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on Switzerland-based Weatherford
International Ltd. reflect what we view as a "satisfactory" business
profile, based on its position in the oilfield services industry and its
intermediate financial profile. The ratings take into account the improvement in
the company's operating performance and credit protection measures, which are at
levels fully satisfactory for the rating category. (For the complete corporate
credit rating rationale, see the research update on Weatherford International
published on Nov. 8, 2011).
RATINGS LIST
Weatherford International Ltd.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Rating
Proposed sr unsecured notes due 2022 BBB
Proposed sr unsecured notes due 2042 BBB
(New York Ratings Team)