-- We believe higher feed costs may pressure U.S. chicken producer
Pilgrim's Pride's earnings in the coming quarters.
-- We are affirming our ratings on Pilgrim's Pride, including the 'B'
corporate credit rating, which includes implicit support from its parent, JBS
S.A. (BB/Stable/--).
-- We are revising our outlook to negative from developing, reflecting
the risk that earnings may decline significantly by the fourth quarter of
fiscal 2012 and into 2013 if pricing actions don't fully offset higher feed
costs.
Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Greeley, Colo.-based Pilgrim's Pride Corp., including the 'B' corporate
credit
rating. We also revised the outlook to negative from developing. Pilgrim's
Pride had about $1.2 billion of reported debt outstanding as of June 24, 2012.
Rationale
The outlook revision to negative reflects our concerns about the impact higher
feed costs will have on Pilgrim's Pride's earnings, given the drought in the
Midwestern states. We believe the drought will lead to higher feed costs,
which could pressure the company's operating performance during the next 12
months.
Standard & Poor's corporate credit rating on Pilgrim's Pride factors its
relationship with its majority owner, JBS USA Holdings Inc., which is owned by
JBS S.A. (BB/Stable/--). We believe Pilgrim's Pride is a strategically
important investment for JBS and have therefore incorporated some implicit
support from JBS in our Pilgrim's Pride corporate credit rating. We base these
conclusions on JBS USA's initial $842 million equity investment in Pilgrim's
Pride (representing a 67% ownership stake), its subsequent participation in
the company's $200 million equity issuance completed March 2012 (with an
approximate 68% share of the issuance), and its recent purchase of the
remaining Pilgrim's Pride common equity shares held by Bo Pilgrim (a member of
the founding family) thereby increasing its ownership stake in the company to
about 75%. In addition, Pilgrim's Pride's poultry business and JBS' beef and
pork businesses share the same industry characteristics. Additionally, JBS has
largely integrated the two companies through head office consolidation,
information technology platform integration, and other administrative shared
services agreements.
For the first half of fiscal 2012, operating performance improved, with
revenues slightly contracted by about 0.6% from the prior-year period
primarily because of strategic business divestitures. However, adjusted EBITDA
expanded to roughly $240 million as compared with a negative value in 2011.
The increased profitability reflects higher average prices, lower feed costs
and significant progress in operating cost reductions. As a result, credit
protection measures modestly improved for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012,
with a ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA of 9.9x and funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt of 6.3% as compared with 12.4x and 5%,
respectively, in the prior-year period. The current ratios are still
consistent with our indicative ratio ranges for a "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile, which includes leverage of more than 5x and FFO to debt of less
than 12%.
Despite these slightly improved credit measures, based on current market data,
we estimate the company will experience weaker credit measures in 2013. The
market statistics that support our base case forecast include:
-- As of Aug. 1, 2012 U.S. Corn and soybean meal prices are trading over
$8 bushel and $500 per short ton on their Dec. 2012 futures contracts traded
on the Chicago board of trade, representing a respective 42% and 60% increase
from their early June 2012 lows.
-- Although the company's feed costs are hedged at significantly lower
prices through Sept. 2012, we believe feed costs will increase closer to
current market prices by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 and remain at those
levels into 2013.
-- We are uncertain about the company's ability to raise prices on its
chicken products sufficiently to offset the higher feed costs. We believe the
upcoming contract and pricing discussions with key customers (which typically
occur during the fourth quarter of the calendar year) will determine the
company's ability to pass through price increases.
-- Industry data suggest aggregate supplies and production levels may
continue to decline, which would support higher chicken prices. Poultry
products in cold storage declined 14% from the prior year in the first half of
fiscal 2012, and the USDA has indicated that broiler meat production declined
5% in June 2012 from 2011. The USDA also projects 2013 production to decline
by about 1.3% from 2012.
Based on the aforementioned data, the uncertainty around pricing, and our
concerns about retailers' willingness to accept higher prices and the strength
of food service demand given the still sluggish U.S. economic rebound, we
believe price increases may not fully offset higher feed costs. As a result,
we forecast weaker earnings and credit measures in 2013. Our current base case
projections for fiscal 2012 and 2013 include the following financial
assumptions:
-- Fiscal 2012 EBITDA of about $300 million, reflecting third quarter
EBITDA at moderately lower levels than the second quarter and negligible
fourth quarter EBITDA. These assumption include annual cost savings of about
$200 million.
-- A fiscal 2013 EBITDA decline of more than 30%, reflecting double-digit
feed cost inflation, including corn costs of close to $8 per bushel that are
not fully offset by higher pricing.
-- Negative free cash flows of more than $50 million in 2013 that result
in higher year-end unadjusted debt balances of about $1.26 billion.
Based on the above assumptions, we believe Pilgrim's Pride's credit measure
would weaken significantly in 2013, including an adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio
of more than 10x and funds from operations to total debt approaching 5% by
fiscal year-end 2013. These ratios are significantly weaker than ratios on a
year-to-date basis.
The stand-alone credit profile on Pilgrim's Pride reflects the company's
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk
profile. The company's financial risk profile primarily reflects its
still-high levels of debt and weak cash flows, which we believe may turn
negative again in fiscal 2013. Key credit factors considered in Pilgrim's
Pride's vulnerable business risk profile include the company's volatile
earnings, its narrow focus primarily on chicken production and marketing.
Pilgrim's Pride's earnings have demonstrated a high degree of volatility and
we expect this trend to continue for the company in the future. In the last
fiscal year (ended Dec. 31, 2011), the company suffered an adjusted EBITDA
decline of about $620 million year-over-year, and a similar decline occurred
in 2008 when the company filed for bankruptcy. Yet, adjusted EBITDA rebounded
by about $575 million in the first year out of bankruptcy, and we believe it
will rebound in EBITDA in 2012. Still, we believe this volatility will
continue, given our expectations for significant EBITDA declines in fiscal
2013.
Liquidity
We believe Pilgrim's Pride currently has adequate liquidity and we anticipate
sources of cash (including cash on hand, discretionary cash flow, and
revolving credit availability) will cover expected cash uses by more than 1.2x
over the next year. Our view of the company's liquidity incorporates the
following assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if our already
low EBITDA projection were to decline by 20%.
-- The company completed a $200 million equity issuance in March 2013 and
used about $155 million proceeds to repay revolver drawings. We assume the
company has about $500 million available on its $700 million asset-based
revolver maturing in 2014.
-- Annual debt amortization requirements of less than $20 million per
year.
-- Capital expenditures of approximately $100 million.
-- We believe the company benefits from sound relationships with its
banks based on its obtaining two covenant relief packages in 2011.
-- We believe the company generally adopts prudent financial risk
management
We expect the company to be in compliance with its financial covenants with
adequate cushion when they become applicable in Dec. 2012. The company
obtained additional covenant relief following its December 2011 bank
amendment, which provided greater discretion over which periods to include
when calculating its EBITDA based covenants (the annualized final quarter of
2012 or up to all four quarters of the year or eight quarters in the case of
the coverage covenant). However, we believe this covenant may come under
pressure in the second half of fiscal 2013. Still, we believe a covenant
breach would be averted given the subordinated debt cure provision in the
company's bank credit agreement (JBS is allowed to inject up to $200 million
in the form of subordinated debt to cure any covenant defaults). In fiscal
2011 JBS utilized this provision, making a $50 million subordinated debt
injection to allow the company to maintain covenant compliance.
Recovery analysis
The company's $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 are rated 'B-',
with a recovery rating of '5', indicating or expectations for modest (10%-30%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. For a complete recovery analysis,
please refer to our recovery report on Pilgrim's Pride to be published on
RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our concerns that earnings and credit measures
may weaken in the coming quarters because the company may not be able to raise
prices sufficiently to offset significantly higher feed costs. We expect the
company will maintain adequate liquidity despite a debt to EBITDA ratio
possibly approaching 10x and funds from operations to total debt of about 5%
by fiscal year-end 2013, in part because we believe JBS will continue to
support Pilgrim's Pride during periods of weak earnings.
We would consider a lower rating if operating performance weakens by more than
our current expectations and the company breaches compliance with its
financial covenants, possibly in the second half of fiscal 2013, absent a
capital injection from JBS or another bank facility amendment to provide
covenant relief. We believe this could occur if corn costs remain at about $8
per bushel or higher and the company cannot raise prices high enough to offset
the higher feed costs.
Alternatively, we would revise the outlook to stable if operating performance
does not decline as we current expect for fiscal 2013, resulting in full-year
EBITDA close to $200 million or more, a debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 7x,
and adequate covenant cushion on the company's financial covenants. This could
occur if declines in industry production continue at a low-single-digit
percentage rate, thereby allowing the company to offset projected higher feed
costs with at least high-single-digit percentage price increases when the
company renegotiates prices with its key customers in the coming months.
Ratings List
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised
To From
Pilgrim's Pride Corp.
Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B/Developing/--
Issue Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged
Pilgrim's Pride Corp.
Senior unsecured B-
Recovery rating 5
