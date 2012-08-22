Overview -- The company's recently acquired Monistat (acquired mid-2011) and e.p.t. (early 2011) brands have not performed up to expectations through June 30, 2012, and continuing underperformance could weaken credit metrics. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating, and revising our outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for continuing underperformance from a significant part of the company's business to cause credit measures to deteriorate in 2013. Rating Action On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Langhorne, Pa.-based Insight Pharmaceuticals LLC (Insight) and revised the outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue-level ratings (one notch above the corporate credit rating) on Insight's $20 million first-lien revolving credit facility due 2016 and its $255 million first-lien senior secured term loan facility due 2016. The recovery ratings are '2', which indicate our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for first-lien lenders in the event of a payment default. We do not rate the company's second-lien senior secured term loan due 2017. Rationale We revised the outlook on Insight, a marketer and provider of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products, to negative from stable because the company's recently acquired Monistat (acquired mid-2011) and e.p.t. (early 2011) brands have not performed up to expectations through June 30, 2012, and continuing underperformance could weaken credit metrics. The ratings on Insight reflect our view that the company's business risk profile has worsened to "vulnerable" from "weak" and its financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" through at least the end of 2013. Our business risk assessment revision primarily reflects lower-than-expected sales from Monistat and e.p.t. We believe competitive pressures from both branded and private label competition is a credible risk to a potential rebound in sales of these brands. Our assessment continues to recognize the company's continuing narrow business focus within the OTC consumer healthcare products segment, brand concentration with Monistat and e.p.t., and ongoing lack of international diversity. Our financial risk assessment continues to incorporate our view that the company's financial risk profile will remain highly leveraged as a result of its high debt burden relative to its size, and its aggressive financial policy. Based on June 30, 2012, results and our pro forma calculation for the recent acquisitions, we estimate Insight's adjusted total debt to EBITDA was near 6x and EBITDA interest coverage was below 2x. We forecast Insight will maintain financial ratios indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile through at least the end of 2013, including: -- Adjusted total debt to EBITDA of nearly 6x in 2012 and about 5.5x in 2013. Adjusted total debt above 5x is indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile; -- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of between 5% and 6% through the end of 2013. FFO to total debt below 12% is indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile; and -- EBITDA coverage of interest remaining below 2x through the end of 2013. We believe coverage below 2x is thin, and is consistent with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We characterize Insight's financial policy as aggressive because of its acquisition-oriented strategy and significant debt burden, despite equity contributions from the company's financial sponsors to partially fund some of its acquisitions. We believe Insight will remain opportunistic with acquisitions, but we have not incorporated specific acquisitions in our base case forecast. We believe potential acquisitions will be smaller than recent acquisitions, and will not result in a meaningful change in financial ratios after accounting for financing and EBITDA contribution. Standard & Poor's economists believe the risk of another U.S. recession during the next 12 months remains near 25%, which is up from the 20% risk predicted in February 2012. We expect GDP growth of just 2.1% this year and only 1.8% in 2013, consumer spending growth of between 1.9% and 2.2% per year through 2013, and the unemployment rate remaining at or above 8% through late 2013. (see "U.S. Economic Forecast: Keeping The Ball In Play," published Aug. 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Considering these economic forecast items, our forecast for the company's operating performance through 2013 is as follows: -- Revenue growth of about 66% in 2012, largely due to the contribution from brands acquired in late 2011. Revenue growth of about 6% in 2013, as the company heavily invests in advertising and promotion costs to increase demand. Actual performance could deviate from our forecast if performance from Monistat and, to a lesser extent, e.p.t. exceed or miss our expectations. The success (or lack of success) of the company's advertising and promotion strategies will largely determine actual growth. We believe missing our revenue forecast could result in adjusted total debt to EBITDA reaching the mid-6x area, while exceeding our revenue forecast could result in adjusted total debt to EBITDA approaching the low-5x area. -- Adjusted EBITDA margin of between 36% and 37% through 2013. Recent margin improvement following the acquisitions is sustained but further improvement is limited given the need to reinvest in advertising, promotion, and research and development. The company's cost structure is highly flexible, with overall performance highly dependent on the execution of successful advertising and promotion plans. -- We forecast cumulative free cash flow of more than $30 million during 2012 and 2013, which incorporates our estimates for modest capital expenditures and for manageable working capital growth. -- Debt reduction is limited to scheduled quarterly amortization, annual amortization under the excess free cash flow sweep provision, and contingent consideration based on the performance of Monistat. Insight has a narrow business focus, and its participation in the highly competitive OTC consumer health care products segment is a risk factor. The company competes with much larger and better capitalized companies with greater resources for product development and marketing (including Church & Dwight, Bayer, and Novartis), as well as peers such as Prestige Brands. The company benefits from well-established brands (including Monistat, e.p.t., Nix, and Sucrets) in niche markets. According to the company, Monistat and e.p.t. were losing market share prior to the acquisition, largely because of the prior owner's underinvestment in their growth. While some of the most recent underperformance may be attributable to sales taking longer than expected to respond to advertising and promotion efforts, we believe at least part of the underperformance is the result of increased competitive pressures, notably from private label products and increased promotional activity from branded products. If underperformance continues over the next year, it will likely be from increased competitive pressures rather than from a delayed response to advertising and promotion. In this case, we believe there will be a material adverse impact to financial performance, which will likely prompt a downgrade. The company's diversity is weak, from a geographic, business, and brand perspective. Insight lacks geographic diversification, with no revenue outside North America. The business is narrowly focused on the OTC consumer health care products market. Brand concentration is also a risk factor, with Monistat and e.p.t. accounting for between 65% and 70% of net sales. These brands, in addition to Nix and Sucrets, are estimated to account for nearly 80% of net sales. There is also some customer concentration, though the company's channel diversity somewhat offsets this risk factor. We believe Insight has relatively good operating efficiency, focusing on the marketing and development of its brands while outsourcing the manufacturing to third parties. The company works with a fairly broad group of contract manufacturers, which should help avoid supply disruptions and supplier pricing pressure. Liquidity We continue to assess the company's liquidity profile as "adequate." Our view on liquidity includes the following expectations and factors: -- Liquidity sources will cover expected uses by more than 1.2x over the next year. -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declined by 15% from current levels. -- The company would remain in compliance with its financial maintenance covenants, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels. The company's credit facilities contain various financial covenants, including a maximum leverage ratio and minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio. We forecast cushion under these covenants to remain above 15% during the next 12 months. -- Liquidity sources include a $20 million revolving credit facility due 2016. We forecast usage under this facility to be modest over the next 12 months. We forecast cumulative free cash flow of more than $30 million during 2012 and 2013. The company has no material near-term debt maturities, but does have contingent consideration payments based on Monistat's 2012 and 2013 performance. Insight is maintaining restricted cash on its balance sheet to cover a portion of the expected payment. Required amortization under the credit facilities is modest, with the first-lien term loan due 2016 and the second-lien term loan due 2017. Capital expenditure requirements are modest given the company's outsourced business model and working capital requirements are manageable. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Insight Pharmaceuticals LLC, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the potential for continuing underperformance from Monistat and e.p.t., a significant part of the company's business, to cause material credit measure deterioration during 2013. We could lower the ratings if EBITDA coverage of interest falls below 1.5x or if its covenant cushion approaches 10%. We calculate 2012 revenue growth below 50% with an adjusted EBITDA margin below 36% would be necessary for EBITDA interest coverage to fall below 1.5x. EBITDA would have to decline by more than 10% from recent levels for covenant cushion to approach 10%. This would likely result from even further underperformance from the Monistat brand in the second half of 2012 and into the first half of 2013. We could revise the outlook to stable if sales from Monistat and e.p.t. rebound in the second half of 2012 and into 2013, causing credit measures to exceed our current expectations, specifically if the company is able to sustain EBITDA interest coverage above 2x. We calculate 2012 revenue growth of between 90% and 95% with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 36% and 37% is necessary for EBITDA interest coverage to exceed 2x. This performance would likely result from a rebound in the Monistat brand and, to a lesser extent, in the e.p.t. brand. A sustainable rebound could also cause us to upwardly revise our business risk assessment to "weak" from "vulnerable." Related Criteria and Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011. -- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009. -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009. -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008. Ratings List Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From Insight Pharmaceuticals LLC Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Issue Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged Insight Pharmaceuticals LLC Senior secured B+ Recovery rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 