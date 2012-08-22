(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 22 - Fiscal slippage during a highly contested election and a slowdown in economic activity present challenges that the new government of the Dominican Republic (D.R.) will need to confront in the coming months. Fitch expects broad policy continuity in the new administration, but President Danilo Medina's commitment to a deficit reduction strategy and reforms to alleviate the impact of burdensome electricity subsidies on public finances will be important to preserve investor confidence, macroeconomic stability, and the sovereign's positive rating momentum. Large increases in electoral-related spending and high international oil prices have complicated the task of narrowing the D.R.'s fiscal deficit. Based on the supplementary budget recently approved by congress, the fiscal deficit could reach approximately 4% of GDP in 2012 from 2.8% in 2011. Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a new Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) are likely to extend into 2013. Last year, the Dominican authorities secured funding for all the sovereign's external financing requirements in 2012. However, a clear commitment by President Medina to fiscal restraint under an IMF agreement would contribute to the anchoring of investor confidence while mitigating external financing vulnerability. We believe that reforms addressing the government's low tax-raising capacity and widespread exemptions and inefficiencies in the tax code will be important in achieving sustainable fiscal consolidation. The D.R.'s total fiscal revenues stood at 13% of GDP in 2011, nearly half the 'B' rated country median of 25%. Similarly, continued progress on the previous government's efforts to implement a flexible electricity tariff regime, improved targeting of subsidies, and reduced operating losses among state-owned power distributors could contain the electricity sector deficit at 1% of GDP over the next two years. Policy continuity appears likely in light of the fact that many key positions in Medina's new cabinet have been filled by officials from the previous administration. The central bank governor, as well as the economics and foreign affairs ministers, served under outgoing President Leonel Fernandez. Notably, the ruling Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) will hold the absolute majority in both houses of Congress until the end of President Medina's term in 2016. After demonstrating a high degree of resilience during the global financial crisis, the Dominican economy is starting to decelerate. GDP growth in the D.R. fell to 3.8% in first-quarter 2012 from 4.5% in 2011. The uncertainty surrounding the suspension of the IMF SBA and the presidential election in May 2012 weighed on business confidence, domestic credit, and private investment. Although moderating, economic growth remains broad based, led by the positive performance of the tourism and mining industries and strong foreign direct investment inflows. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)