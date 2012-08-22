OVERVIEW
-- Silverleaf Finance XIII LLC's issuance is a securitization backed by
vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
-- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B variable-funding notes.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement
and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other
factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its ratings to Silverleaf Finance XIII LLC's $100 million
variable-funding notes (see list).
The note issuance is a securitization backed by vacation ownership interval
(timeshare) loans.
The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the
form of overcollateralization, subordination (with respect to the class A
notes only), a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our ratings also
reflect our view of the servicer's, Silverleaf Resort Inc.'s, servicing
ability and experience in the timeshare market. The transaction includes a
step-up interest margin on the class A and B notes after the end of the
revolving period, but our rating does not address any step-up interest
payments to the noteholders.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction
Accounts, May 31, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk
Assessment, May 28, 2009
-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
-- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Silverleaf Finance XIII LLC
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
A A (sf) 83.70
B BBB (sf) 16.30