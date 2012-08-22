Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'AA-' to the bank bonds corresponding to the following series of New York City Industrial Development Agency (IDA) special revenue bonds (New York City - New York Stock Exchange Project): --Approximately $30 million adjustable rate fiscal 2004 series B. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating is being assigned in connection with the extension by Bank of America, N.A. of its irrevocable letter of credit pursuant to the third amendment to a reimbursement agreement between the IDA and the bank, dated July 27, 2012. Based on a review of the terms governing bank bonds specified in the reimbursement agreement, it is Fitch's opinion that the incremental risk associated with bank bonds does not have a material impact on IDA's long-term credit rating. The original bonds were issued in 2003 to reimburse the city for initial development costs it incurred for a planned expansion of the New York Stock Exchange that did not proceed. SECURITY Security for the bonds derives from annually appropriated payments from the city pursuant to a facility financing agreement. The IDA pledges and assigns to the trustee its rights under the agreement, including the amounts received from the city. On or before March 31 of each year, the IDA certifies to the city the amounts payable under the agreement. The city covenants that the mayor will include in the executive expense budget submitted to the city council each fiscal year an appropriation equal to the amounts projected to be payable under the agreement. The agreement also provides that the mayor will seek to increase appropriations during the fiscal year if necessary to pay the amounts due under the agreement. The administration of all city appropriation and lease-based debt is centralized and treated as a single unit of appropriation in the city's debt service budget. Once appropriation is made, the city's obligation to pay is absolute and unconditional and not subject to setoff, recoupment or counterclaim. The agreement remains in effect as long as bonds are outstanding. There is no lien or security interest on any property. KEY RATING DRIVERS RATING ONE NOTCH BELOW GENERAL OBLIGATION: The 'AA-' rating is based on the credit quality of the city of New York (general obligations rated 'AA' by Fitch), as bonds are secured by the city's lease rental payments, subject to annual appropriation. HIGHLY EFFECTIVE BUDGET MANAGEMENT: The city's sound approach to budget development features conservative revenue and expenditure forecasting and effective budget monitoring. Management is thus able to react quickly to changing conditions and consistently generate operating surpluses through periods of economic stress, constrained state aid, and rising spending pressures. CONSISTENT RESOLUTION TO OUT-YEAR GAPS: Fitch expects the city's long history of effectively eliminating annual budget deficits to continue. Currently forecasted gaps are within historical norms. SOLID ECONOMIC UNDERPINNINGS: The city has a broad economic base and serves a unique role as a national and international center for commerce, culture, and tourism. Recession-related job declines have been well under comparable national averages. Income levels are high. REVENUE CYCLICALITY: Economically sensitive revenues, including personal income, business, and sales tax, comprise a major share of the city's budget and are highly vulnerable to variability in the financial services industry. HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Fitch anticipates a continued high debt burden given the city's significant capital commitments and future tax-supported issuance plans. LARGE FIXED-COST PRESSURE: Mandated costs including pension, employee benefits, and medical assistance (including Medicaid), along with debt service consume a large share of general fund resources, limiting future budgetary flexibility. For more information on New York City's 'AA' general obligation rating and Stable Rating Outlook, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates New York City's $813.2MM GOs 'AA'; Outlook Stable' dated May 18, 2012, available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).