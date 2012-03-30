(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Overview

-- On March 27, 2012, Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Teramo SpA (Tercas) announced a EUR9 million loss, a capital increase of up to EUR60 million, and a new business plan.

-- We are placing the 'BB-' rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the CreditWatch horizon upon the outcome of the capital increase, and our analysis of the new business plan and its effect on the bank's performance. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' long-term rating on Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Teramo SpA (Tercas) on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' short-term credit rating. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that Tercas' performance remains vulnerable to further deterioration, particularly considering high and rising credit losses, which in 2011 increased more than what we had incorporated into our ratings. Meanwhile, following the appointment of a new general manager in February 2012, Tercas is going through a reorganization process and developing a new business plan to enhance profitability, restore an adequate capital position, and improve the bank's credit risk management. In addition, the bank has announced a capital increase of up to EUR60 million. Tercas posted about a EUR9 million loss in 2011, mainly due to high credit losses of about EUR78 million and EUR4.7 million in negative mark-to-market valuations on financial assets. We noticed that asset quality deteriorated materially, more than we previously anticipated, leading to higher credit losses than we had expected. Combined with persistently negative economic conditions, the bank's gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) reached a high of about 16% at year-end 2011 versus 11% in 2010. In our view, Tercas' large single-name exposures, mainly to the real estate sector outside of its home territory, weigh on its asset quality performance. NPA coverage by provisions, at about 25% at year-end 2011, is weaker than peers' and, in our view, still negatively exposes the bank to possible additional credit losses in the next few years. The capital increase is part of management's actions to strengthen the bank's capital position, with the aim to reach a regulatory Tier 1 ratio above 8% by 2014. The bank's capital position has materially declined in the last two years, also because of the Banca Caripe acquisition, with a core Tier 1 ratio of 5.8% at year-end 2011 compared to 10.7% in 2009. We expect further pressure on the bank's earnings this year from possible asset quality deterioration and still high credit losses arising from the difficult economic conditions. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the CreditWatch horizon, after analyzing the combined impact of the new business plan, the announced capital increase, and the likely future direction of the bank's asset quality and profitability on our assessment of its capital and earnings position. Upon resolution of the CreditWatch placement, everything else being equal, we could affirm the long-term counterparty credit rating or lower it by one notch. We could downgrade the bank by one notch if we revised our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings position to "weak" from "moderate" according to our criteria. This could happen if we conclude that the announced capital increase was unlikely to go through, or if after going through we conclude that the business plan or asset quality measures won't be enough to boost performance and keep our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio consistently above 5% over the next 12-18 months. Conversely, we could affirm the long-term rating if, everything else being equal, we anticipate that the capital increase and the other measures the bank takes under the business plan would support a stronger capital and earnings assessment, and we saw stabilization in asset quality trends. This would be the case specifically if these measures lead us to expect that our RAC ratio would remain consistently above 5% over the next 12-18 months. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB- SACP bb- Anchor bbb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Weak (-2) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Teramo SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/B BB-/Negative/B Certificate Of Deposit BB-/Watch Neg/B BB-/B